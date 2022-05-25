Tina Merritt Attends Meta’s Meta Boost Gather in Washington, D.C.
Representing True North Title, CXO Tina Merritt was invited to Washington, D.C. by Meta to attend Meta Boost Gather 2022 alongside 500 other small business owners.
Chesapeake, VA, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This past week from May 16 to the 18, True North Titles’ CXO Tina Merritt had the exclusive opportunity to represent the Title Insurance and Real Estate Settlement Agency by attending Meta’s Meta Boost Gather 2022 live in Washington, D.C. Meta, previously known as Facebook, hosts an event in which small business owners from all across the United States come together to learn, network, and grow in friendship and business. Tina received her invitation to be one of the 500 leaders that were transported, hosted, and celebrated for this year’s event, courtesy of Meta.
A part of the Leaders Network Group on Facebook since July 2020, Tina Merritt has had multiple conversations with fellow members virtually, but Meta Boost Gather gave her the opportunity to talk face-to-face in a casual and efficient manner. As a Partner in True North Title, a Virginia-based business founded in 2018 with offices in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Roanoke, Blacksburg and Wytheville, she joined a group of over a dozen fellow Virginia business people to meet with Senator Mark Warner’s office to discuss some of the issues small businesses are experiencing, presenting creative solutions when possible. Many other members of the Leaders Network also had the opportunity to meet with their policy makers from their own States and markets.
When asked about her experience, Merritt responded, “This was a quintessential opportunity for not only my business but for my industry. As a key player in the real estate transaction, we are finally overcoming regulatory boundaries which have prevented us from providing online closings and more consumer friendly services. I’m thrilled to continue building with my fellow Leaders and helping one another grow as much as possible in business and in life, leveraging Facebook and many of Meta’s other products in the process.”
Although there were half-a-thousand people in attendance, they were also virtually joined by hundreds of other business owners thanks to much of the event being live streamed.
