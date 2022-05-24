My Business Venture Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022
Smithtown, NY, May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- My Business Venture has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
“When we started the company, it was important to make sure our workplace was a fun and creative environment that gave each employee the freedom to make decisions. We believe that when you create a culture first company, employees are happier, production goes up, and they like coming to work every day,” said Thomas Stridiron, President and CEO of My Business Venture. “When you can put together a team that is happy to be at work, it creates a positive work environment that not only helps with employee retention and satisfaction, but also provides a better experience for our valued customers.”
“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”
About My Business Venture (MBV)
My Business Venture is a nationwide technology service company, with over 27 years of experience in our field. My Business Venture provides its merchants with custom e-commerce enabled website packages featuring hi-tech solutions. We have helped thousands of companies in the United States and Canada with a myriad of e-commerce services aimed at helping small to midsize website owners grow and prosper. Headquartered in New York, My Business Venture has offices in Georgia, California, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.MyBusinessVenture.com or call our corporate headquarters at 1-800-639-6644.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
For more information about My Business Venture and/or Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022, contact:
Jaclyn Dagnall
Director of Operations
Ph: (800) 639-6644
jaclyn@mybusinessventure.com
www.mybusinessventure.com
