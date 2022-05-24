Houston Rentalpreneur TJ Tijani Adopts Workforce Rentals, Joins Workbnb, Inc. Board, and Named Lead Investor for $3 Million Wefunder Community Round

The Houston-based real estate developer and popular short-term rental Key-note speaker TJ Tijani commits $200K to Workbnb, Inc. as "Lead Investor" for the travel startup's 3 million Wefunder community round. According to construction experts, the Company's traction in Orlando, Florida warrants a pre-seed raise to accelerate growth as the US enters the "Infrastructure Decade."