Houston Rentalpreneur TJ Tijani Adopts Workforce Rentals, Joins Workbnb, Inc. Board, and Named Lead Investor for $3 Million Wefunder Community Round
The Houston-based real estate developer and popular short-term rental Key-note speaker TJ Tijani commits $200K to Workbnb, Inc. as "Lead Investor" for the travel startup's 3 million Wefunder community round. According to construction experts, the Company's traction in Orlando, Florida warrants a pre-seed raise to accelerate growth as the US enters the "Infrastructure Decade."
Houston, TX, May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Workbnb, Inc., a new online travel agency (OTA) for traveling workers, today, in a joint statement, announces TJ Tijani is joining the board of directors and has assumed the critical role of Lead investor. Tijani is a Nigerian-born real estate investor, short-term rental operator, and renowned national speaker throughout the short-term rental industry. Tijani highly endorses the traction of Workbnb's Orlando Lab alpha test in Metro Orlando, Florida, as "game-changing."
Workbnb's strategy to digitize workforce housing at scale proves impeccable timing. Barbara Humpton, the CEO of Siemens USA, recently said in a LinkedIn post: "We're not only at the start of an infrastructure decade. It's also a decade in which, instead of building the internet of people, now the people are building the Internet of Things."
Workbnb, Inc.'s Chairman and CEO, Yeves Perez, is credited with positioning the Company's focus on "blue-collar, essential workers," as reported in Matthew Parson's article for Skift.com; "Meet the Blue-Collar Airbnb for US Infrastructure Construction Workers." Several travel and emerging tech experts are calling Workbnb's focus on "millions" of the most underserved niche in the travel, hospitality, and short-term industry "simply brilliant."
"I believe that Workbnb has the potential to be a major player in the short-term rental industry. I am excited to join the team because I believe it can be the perfect solution to bridging the gap between companies' housing needs and hosts' booking needs. I believe Workbnb has a solid passionate team that can see it to its full potential," says Tijani.
Tijani brings a wealth of finance, business, and real estate knowledge and experience. Tijani’s massive short-term rental portfolio was acquired through traditional ownership and rental arbitrage methods, which is critical to Workbnb alpha testing its highly anticipated "workforce rental homes" model in Orlando and soon across the US. TJ's business model now focuses on medium size value-add apartments to boutique hotel conversion.
Workbnb, neither rents, owns, nor operates workforce rental homes, which is a model that requires recruiting operators like Tijani to pivot away from the unstable vacation rentals and adopt the stability of workforce rentals going into the infrastructure decade. Tijani’s public speaking experience will further Workbnb's reach.
Tijani recently appeared on stage with legends Ed Mylett, Cody Sperber, Billy Gene, and Robert Kiyosaki at the Clever Summit 2022 conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, back in April.
Tijani operates a high-profile short-term rental empire based in Houston, Home Suites Management, LLC, founded in late 2017 and brings years of multifamily development and professional hospitality experience to the Board of Directors. Tijani, a University of Houston graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Mathematics minor and was the first in his family to graduate from college. TJ worked as an engineer at an oil and gas company and has experience traveling for work, which is critical to Workbnb's insights.
"Our team always aims to include people that truly see the mission behind Workbnb that is much bigger than ourselves. Having this solid foundation is how we know Workbnb will continue to thrive. We're grateful to welcome TJ Tijani, a truly credible expert in the short-term rental industry, driven to give workforce housing the attention it deserves," says Workbnb, Inc.'s President Daj'Anique Staples.
David Acosta, a Board Member of Workbnb, Inc. said, "I'm excited to have TJ join the Workbnb team! His experience, hands-on knowledge, and influence in the short-term rental industry will help Workbnb get to the next level."
"As Workbnb continues to gain traction, TJ joining the team at this moment with his background in the short-term rental industry will catapult us to the next level. Welcome to the team TJ! We're beyond grateful to have you be a part of the future," said Angie Sotelo, Workbnb, Inc.'s Board Member.
Workbnb, Inc. plans to raise 3 Million to hire critical operational staff, product managers, engineers, and customer success agents and launch a successful "go-to-market strategy." Tijani has committed $200,000 to Workbnb, Inc. Tijani has eagerly expressed he is "thrilled" to be the lead investor for the travel startup's 3 million (pre-seed) Wefunder community round beginning in a few weeks after completing the Company's filings with the SEC, which the Company has retained Jose Padilla of the Padilla Law firm complete.
More about TJ Tijani:
The Short-Term Rental Roadmap - Home (strroadmap.com)
https://www.instagram.com/tjtijani
More about Workbnb:
A Reno, Nevada-based B2B SaaS travel startup on a mission to accelerate the proliferation of workforce rental homes and improve the lives of millions traveling for work in the United States. We believe traveling workers matter. Visit workbnbapp.com for more information.
Workbnb's strategy to digitize workforce housing at scale proves impeccable timing. Barbara Humpton, the CEO of Siemens USA, recently said in a LinkedIn post: "We're not only at the start of an infrastructure decade. It's also a decade in which, instead of building the internet of people, now the people are building the Internet of Things."
Workbnb, Inc.'s Chairman and CEO, Yeves Perez, is credited with positioning the Company's focus on "blue-collar, essential workers," as reported in Matthew Parson's article for Skift.com; "Meet the Blue-Collar Airbnb for US Infrastructure Construction Workers." Several travel and emerging tech experts are calling Workbnb's focus on "millions" of the most underserved niche in the travel, hospitality, and short-term industry "simply brilliant."
"I believe that Workbnb has the potential to be a major player in the short-term rental industry. I am excited to join the team because I believe it can be the perfect solution to bridging the gap between companies' housing needs and hosts' booking needs. I believe Workbnb has a solid passionate team that can see it to its full potential," says Tijani.
Tijani brings a wealth of finance, business, and real estate knowledge and experience. Tijani’s massive short-term rental portfolio was acquired through traditional ownership and rental arbitrage methods, which is critical to Workbnb alpha testing its highly anticipated "workforce rental homes" model in Orlando and soon across the US. TJ's business model now focuses on medium size value-add apartments to boutique hotel conversion.
Workbnb, neither rents, owns, nor operates workforce rental homes, which is a model that requires recruiting operators like Tijani to pivot away from the unstable vacation rentals and adopt the stability of workforce rentals going into the infrastructure decade. Tijani’s public speaking experience will further Workbnb's reach.
Tijani recently appeared on stage with legends Ed Mylett, Cody Sperber, Billy Gene, and Robert Kiyosaki at the Clever Summit 2022 conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, back in April.
Tijani operates a high-profile short-term rental empire based in Houston, Home Suites Management, LLC, founded in late 2017 and brings years of multifamily development and professional hospitality experience to the Board of Directors. Tijani, a University of Houston graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Mathematics minor and was the first in his family to graduate from college. TJ worked as an engineer at an oil and gas company and has experience traveling for work, which is critical to Workbnb's insights.
"Our team always aims to include people that truly see the mission behind Workbnb that is much bigger than ourselves. Having this solid foundation is how we know Workbnb will continue to thrive. We're grateful to welcome TJ Tijani, a truly credible expert in the short-term rental industry, driven to give workforce housing the attention it deserves," says Workbnb, Inc.'s President Daj'Anique Staples.
David Acosta, a Board Member of Workbnb, Inc. said, "I'm excited to have TJ join the Workbnb team! His experience, hands-on knowledge, and influence in the short-term rental industry will help Workbnb get to the next level."
"As Workbnb continues to gain traction, TJ joining the team at this moment with his background in the short-term rental industry will catapult us to the next level. Welcome to the team TJ! We're beyond grateful to have you be a part of the future," said Angie Sotelo, Workbnb, Inc.'s Board Member.
Workbnb, Inc. plans to raise 3 Million to hire critical operational staff, product managers, engineers, and customer success agents and launch a successful "go-to-market strategy." Tijani has committed $200,000 to Workbnb, Inc. Tijani has eagerly expressed he is "thrilled" to be the lead investor for the travel startup's 3 million (pre-seed) Wefunder community round beginning in a few weeks after completing the Company's filings with the SEC, which the Company has retained Jose Padilla of the Padilla Law firm complete.
More about TJ Tijani:
The Short-Term Rental Roadmap - Home (strroadmap.com)
https://www.instagram.com/tjtijani
More about Workbnb:
A Reno, Nevada-based B2B SaaS travel startup on a mission to accelerate the proliferation of workforce rental homes and improve the lives of millions traveling for work in the United States. We believe traveling workers matter. Visit workbnbapp.com for more information.
Contact
Workbnb, Inc.Contact
Yeves Perez
1-775-301-3416
workbnbapp.com
Text "Workbnb Florida" to 1-833-644-1906.
Yeves Perez
1-775-301-3416
workbnbapp.com
Text "Workbnb Florida" to 1-833-644-1906.
Categories