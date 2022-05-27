Encryption for ARM Devices Now Supported in Jetico’s BestCrypt
Helsinki, Finland, May 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jetico, long-trusted pioneer in data encryption, announced today that BestCrypt Volume Encryption now offers full compatibility with ARM computers. This latest update to Jetico’s software for encrypting hard drives allows BestCrypt customers to seamlessly migrate to ARM-based devices.
What Is ARM?
ARM is another type of architecture for computer processors. Although less well-known than the x86 architecture that is commonly used in desktops and laptops, there are more total devices that are based on ARM architecture. Smaller, faster and simpler than the traditional x86 processors, ARM processors are extensively used in mobile devices. Now, however, processors based on ARM architecture are making the leap to laptops, desktops, servers, and data centers.
Advantages of ARM Devices
ARM processors are now being used in more and more computers, from the Apple M1 MacBook to a growing number of Windows laptops and tablets. One reason for this increase in popularity is that ARM-based laptops and desktops provide users with many of the perks that you typically associate with mobile devices.
Benefits of ARM computers:
- Lightweight design
- Long battery life
- Improved energy and thermal efficiency
- Advanced camera and audio capabilities
- SIM card slots for increased connectivity
BestCrypt Volume Encryption for ARM Computers
Windows on ARM (WoA) laptops and desktops are relatively new to the market. Yet Jetico has been quick to extend full support for BestCrypt Volume Encryption to ARM-based devices. The latest version of Jetico’s software for encrypting hard drives offers enhanced security and added resilience against cyber attacks, as well as improved performance and usability.
BestCrypt Volume Encryption also includes BestCrypt Data Shelter, Jetico’s tool for protecting data-in-use. As ARM computers often include SIM card slots and offer many of the benefits typically associated with mobile devices, they naturally provide a high level of network connectivity. BestCrypt Data Shelter can help safeguard your vulnerable information by ensuring selected folders can only be accessed by trusted programs and authorized users.
Benefits of BestCrypt Volume Encryption for ARM computers:
- Seamlessly migrate to new devices – Jetico has you covered
- Full cross-platform compatibility for organizations across all laptops and desktops
- Enhanced security and added resilience against cyber attacks
- Access to BestCrypt Data Shelter for data-in-use protection
- Long-trusted solution for data encryption now available on newest devices
Start your free trial of BestCrypt Volume Encryption today.
About Jetico
Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.
Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit Jetico.com.
Contact
Jetico Inc. OyContact
Daniel Anderson
+358 92 517 3030
www.jetico.com
Phone (U.S.): 1-202-742-2901
