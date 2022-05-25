Iconic Piece of Texas History: 1203 E 9th St. Home to Austin’s Fajita King
This iconic space in East Austin, Texas, home to where fajitas were born, with over 3,000 square feet of improvements on a 6,534 square foot lot, is available for purchase.
Austin, TX, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Built in 1948, this eclectic building is overflowing with rich history and connected to Tex-Mex culture. The historic space is over 3,000 square feet on a 6,534 square foot lot, making it perfect for any commercial or residential redevelopment.
Known as the Fajita King, Sonny Falcon is famous for creating the modern-day fajita taco. 1203 E 9th St. became Austin’s home of the fajita taco after Falcon became the manager of Guajardo’s Cash Grocery, best known for its meat market. Inspired by the Rio Grande Valley recipe and hamburger trimmings, Falcon used the less desirable flank steak for his new culinary creation; he cut the meat into thin strips, cooked them until tender, and wrapped these little strips of flank steak in a tortilla. Falcon popularized his new meal at a variety of outdoor events, including fairs and rodeos. Fajitas, or little belts, have since become synonymous with Tex-Mex cuisine. Guajardo’s Cash Grocery’s influence and background add so much to this historic site.
Given its story and unique features, this structure is part of the historic district of East Austin. Only 2% of buildings that encompass the character-defining features of the “American Commercial” style exist in this East Austin district. These rare historic buildings feature rectangular footprints, hidden parapet rooflines, masonry materials such as stone, stucco, or brick, and are site forward, as opposed to residential buildings that are set back further behind a front yard. 1203 E 9th St. American Commercial features include: parapet on front facade extending above the roofline, stone walls, site forward on the lot flush with lot line. The historic zoning restricts any changes to the facade, to keep the rare American Commercial features intact.
The historic grocery store, home of the Fajita King, is on the market and available to purchase for $2,000,000.
Devora Realty is a boutique firm and our brand of service is based on integrity, informed by expertise, practiced in efficiency and driven by technology. Devora Realty embraces the evolution of the Real Estate Industry and utilizes technology to aggressively execute a laser focused marketing and purchasing strategy. Client satisfaction is at the core of our business and our top priority is accomplishing the real estate goals of our clients.
If you would like more information about this property, please call Johnny Devora at 512.691.9084, or email at johnnydevora@devorarealty.com.
Known as the Fajita King, Sonny Falcon is famous for creating the modern-day fajita taco. 1203 E 9th St. became Austin’s home of the fajita taco after Falcon became the manager of Guajardo’s Cash Grocery, best known for its meat market. Inspired by the Rio Grande Valley recipe and hamburger trimmings, Falcon used the less desirable flank steak for his new culinary creation; he cut the meat into thin strips, cooked them until tender, and wrapped these little strips of flank steak in a tortilla. Falcon popularized his new meal at a variety of outdoor events, including fairs and rodeos. Fajitas, or little belts, have since become synonymous with Tex-Mex cuisine. Guajardo’s Cash Grocery’s influence and background add so much to this historic site.
Given its story and unique features, this structure is part of the historic district of East Austin. Only 2% of buildings that encompass the character-defining features of the “American Commercial” style exist in this East Austin district. These rare historic buildings feature rectangular footprints, hidden parapet rooflines, masonry materials such as stone, stucco, or brick, and are site forward, as opposed to residential buildings that are set back further behind a front yard. 1203 E 9th St. American Commercial features include: parapet on front facade extending above the roofline, stone walls, site forward on the lot flush with lot line. The historic zoning restricts any changes to the facade, to keep the rare American Commercial features intact.
The historic grocery store, home of the Fajita King, is on the market and available to purchase for $2,000,000.
Devora Realty is a boutique firm and our brand of service is based on integrity, informed by expertise, practiced in efficiency and driven by technology. Devora Realty embraces the evolution of the Real Estate Industry and utilizes technology to aggressively execute a laser focused marketing and purchasing strategy. Client satisfaction is at the core of our business and our top priority is accomplishing the real estate goals of our clients.
If you would like more information about this property, please call Johnny Devora at 512.691.9084, or email at johnnydevora@devorarealty.com.
Contact
Devora RealtyContact
Johnny Devora
512-961-9084
devorarealty.com
Johnny Devora
512-961-9084
devorarealty.com
Categories