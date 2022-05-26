Workforce Development Services Available to Riverside County Residents and Employers
Riverside, CA, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Riverside, CA – Resources are available to help Riverside County residents transition back to work and to address the labor force needs of Riverside County employers. Riverside County Workforce Development provides federally funded career and employment assistance at no cost to the County’s job seeking and employer customers. According to the Chair of the Riverside County Workforce Development Board, Patrick Ellis, “Workforce development services are a tremendous resource for County residents and businesses. We want to get the word out that assistance is available.”
Riverside County Workforce Development receives funding under the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). This funding provides workforce-related programs and services for residents and employers in Riverside County.
Residents who have been laid off, are long-term unemployed, or low income can access a wide array of assistance. Workforce Development Services include free use of computer resource rooms, help creating or updating a resume, one-on-one career coaching, assessments, employment preparation workshops, job search assistance, interviewing skills, and job fairs. Eligible participants may also receive up to $8,000 in assistance for employment skills training and a laptop computer. These no-cost services help residents re-enter the workforce and find a new career.
For further information about career services, please contact the Riverside County Workforce Development by email WorkforceHelp@RivCo.org, by phone (833) 391-0507, or by visiting the website www.RivCoWorkforce.com.
Riverside County employers can access services to help fill open positions and train labor force. Workforce Development provides recruitment services, applicant pre-screening, virtual or in-person hiring events, a free human resources hotline, and labor market information. To offset costs of hiring and on-boarding, eligible employers may also qualify to be reimbursed for up to 50% of an eligible new employee’s wages for the first 480 hours of employment. These federally funded services support the growth and resilience of employers in the County.
Employers in Riverside County that are interested or would like more information are encouraged to contact Riverside County Workforce Development’s Employer Services team. Please email EmployerServices@RivCo.org or call (833) 303-4333.
Contact
Riverside County Workforce DevelopmentContact
Leslie Trainor
(951) 955-6615
www.rivcoworkforce.com
1325 Spruce Street, Suite 110
Riverside CA 92507
