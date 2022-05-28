NJ MED Released Its 8th Annual World Top 20 Project’s Global Universities Rankings
NJ MED’s rankings try to show the impact higher education has on economic and social development.
New York, NY, May 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NJ MED (New Jersey Minority Educational Development) published its 2022 College Rankings this month in support of its partnership with the United Nation’s SDG education mission to promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.
The rankings measure the quality of education and training for students 18 to 25 years old, as well as, the university’s economic and social impact in promoting their country’s sustainable development.
500 universities were chosen, that meet NJ MED’s World Top 20 project objectives to 1.) improve the nation’s attainment and achievement levels towards establishing a knowledge base workforce for the 21st century, and 2.) promote social skills that positively affect community development.
The college rankings are from eight global regions (Africa, Asia, Caribbean, Central America, Europe, Oceania, North America, and South America). The 20 universities with the highest overall scores were selected for the World Top 20 rankings.
This year’s rankings are:
Harvard University, USA
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA
Stanford University, USA
University of Oxford, UK
University of Cambridge, UK
California Institute of Technology (Caltech), USA
University of California, Berkeley, USA
Columbia University, USA
Princeton University, USA
Yale University, USA
University of Chicago, USA
University of Pennsylvania, USA
John Hopkins University, USA
University of Washington, USA
Imperial College London, UK
University of California, San Francisco , USA
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), USA
The University of Tokyo, Japan
UCL (University College London), UK
University of Michigan, USA
Mr. Albert Mitchell II, NJ MED’s CEO/Founder said, "Harvard remains the world’s top college in developing students for the real world. Our rankings try to show the impact higher education has on creating individuals that have the capacity to move the arrow forward. To demonstrate the best practices for what is excellence."
The complete profile of each university and region rankings can be found on the World Top 20 Project website: https://worldtop20.org/global-universities.
For more information about the rankings and the World Top 20 Project higher education mission, please contact Shomar Moore.
