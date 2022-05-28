MYKE Technologies Launches Stainless-Steel Glass Pool Panel Clamps and Stands

These clamps and stands are made from high-grade stainless steel, the Duplex 2205 (UNS S32205) to facilitate intense applications, including heavy-duty applications and provides excellent corrosion resistance. MYKE Technologies' range of 2205 Duplex products includes Clamps, Bracket Mounts, Spigot Stands, and many more.