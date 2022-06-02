Xima Software Welcomes Steve Haddock, New Chief Revenue Officer
Global SaaS Contact Center Systems Company Welcomes Steve Haddock as Chief Revenue Officer.
South Jordan, UT, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Steve Haddock joins Xima as the first strategic hire after Bow River Capital’s recent majority interest investment in the company. Haddock began his 25-year telecommunications career at MCI and Sprint, where he experienced the buyer's gap of what businesses needed and the limited capabilities of the carriers. Armed with these insights, he jumped into the SaaS markets as the Vice President of Sales at MOBI, Tangoe and Mobile Solutions, where he led the transformation of software models to deliver these critical IT needs through key strategic alliances, channel partners, and direct sales teams to deliver massive growth.
Haddock also serves on the Board of Directors at ETMA (Enterprise Technology Management Association), an independent nonprofit association that was established to elevate the Enterprise Technology Management Industry by developing standards, best practices, and by helping to educate enterprises about their value proposition through software and managed services to aid the execution of IT strategies.
Founder and CEO Nate Thatcher says, “I am absolutely thrilled that Steve has joined Xima as our new CRO. Our industry is at a huge inflection point which provides a massive market opportunity for Xima as we focus on scaling our core competency of delivering data-driven contact center solutions to SMB customers around the globe. Steve’s experience, expertise, and incredible track record of building and scaling successful SaaS sales and marketing organizations is exactly what Xima needs at this pivotal point in our growth journey.”
Steve Haddock adds, “With the capital infusion from Bow River along with this talented team of individuals at Xima, we are positioned well to greatly advance the means in which businesses interact with their clients to deliver a world-class customer experience.”
About Xima Software
Xima Software, backed by Bow River Capital’s Software Growth Equity Fund, is a global market-leading SaaS and software platform. Xima’s software enables companies and value-added resellers of all sizes to optimize their businesses operationally through highly configurable contact center solutions via analytics and call reporting, real-time wallboards, skills-based routing, queue callback, multi-channel and web chat solutions. Learn more at www.ximasoftware.com or www.xima.cloud.
