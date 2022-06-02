Tim Trainum Properties Receives Prestigious Award for "Top 5 Agents of the Week" at Pearson Smith Realty After Closing 3rd Highest $1.75 Million in Transactions
Fairfax, VA, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tim Trainum Properties was pleased to accept the award for "Top 5 Agents of the Week" at Pearson Smith Realty (PSR) in May 2022. The award was presented at PSR's headquarters located in Ashburn, VA. The award is among PSR's most coveted and difficult to receive since the firm maintains a large roster of over 1,000 agents competing each week. PSR agents are attributed with one of the highest average production levels in Northern Virginia. Tim placed #3 that week.
The $1.75 million in sales volume closed by Tim was based on two listing transactions that week. Tim had been working with the sellers for several weeks prior to settlement. Both listings were quickly sold after receiving multiple offers. On a combined basis, the properties sold at 9.5% above the seller's asking price. This represented an additional $102,000 in net proceeds for the sellers.
One of Tim's sellers, Audrey Hutchison, remarked, "Tim Trainum Properties went above and beyond to market and sell our property for us. Tim's marketing strategy led us to multiple offers and a spectacular financial outcome on a very unique property."
About Tim Trainum Properties
Tim Trainum is an established real estate agent licensed in Virginia. He works with sellers and buyers of residential real estate across the Northern Virginia region. Tim is a top producing agent at Pearson Smith Realty as well as within the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors where he is recognized as a multi-year Top Producers Club - Platinum Member. Tim's over 25 years' experience in real estate includes working in the development, construction and operation of real estate infrastructure projects for a Rockefeller & Co. investment group closing over $500 million in transactions.
Tim resides in Fairfax, VA.
About the Award
Pearson Smith Realty (PSR) is the fastest growing residential real estate brokerage in Northern Virginia with over $4 billion a year in sales volume. PSR recognizes its "Top 5 Agents of the Week" every week throughout the year. With over 1,000 agents in the company, this is among PSR's most prestigious awards.
The $1.75 million in sales volume closed by Tim was based on two listing transactions that week. Tim had been working with the sellers for several weeks prior to settlement. Both listings were quickly sold after receiving multiple offers. On a combined basis, the properties sold at 9.5% above the seller's asking price. This represented an additional $102,000 in net proceeds for the sellers.
One of Tim's sellers, Audrey Hutchison, remarked, "Tim Trainum Properties went above and beyond to market and sell our property for us. Tim's marketing strategy led us to multiple offers and a spectacular financial outcome on a very unique property."
About Tim Trainum Properties
Tim Trainum is an established real estate agent licensed in Virginia. He works with sellers and buyers of residential real estate across the Northern Virginia region. Tim is a top producing agent at Pearson Smith Realty as well as within the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors where he is recognized as a multi-year Top Producers Club - Platinum Member. Tim's over 25 years' experience in real estate includes working in the development, construction and operation of real estate infrastructure projects for a Rockefeller & Co. investment group closing over $500 million in transactions.
Tim resides in Fairfax, VA.
About the Award
Pearson Smith Realty (PSR) is the fastest growing residential real estate brokerage in Northern Virginia with over $4 billion a year in sales volume. PSR recognizes its "Top 5 Agents of the Week" every week throughout the year. With over 1,000 agents in the company, this is among PSR's most prestigious awards.
Contact
Tim Trainum PropertiesContact
Tim Trainum
703-568-6750
www.timtrainumproperties.com
Tim Trainum
703-568-6750
www.timtrainumproperties.com
Categories