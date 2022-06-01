Stranger Things Newcomer Plays Eleven’s Predecessor Ten
Christian Ganiere Dominates the First 8-minutes, and Guest Stars in 4 of 8 Initial Chapters of Season 4.
Hollywood, CA, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Christian Ganiere, who we’ve seen in Grey’s Anatomy, Fox 9-1-1, Criminal Minds, The Bay, Wish Man, and reoccurring in Days of our Lives, now plays the character Ten in Stranger Things Season 4. Alongside Millie Bobby Brown, he plays Eleven’s predecessor and protégée of Doctor Brenner (played by Matthew Modine). Of the 18 experiments within Hawkins Laboratory, Ganiere’s character Ten is 1 of 4 unique and powerful weapons developed.
Ganiere’s film No More Goodbyes received the Audience Choice Award at the Santa Fe Film Festival this year. Ganiere is also a Young Artist Academy Winner, recognized for Best Performance in a TV Commercial.
Look for Christian Ganiere at Comic Con International July 21-24, 2022.
For interview opportunities and media requests: Press@AMBpublicity.com
Categories