Linda A. Willis Honored as a VIP Member for Spring 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Columbus, OH, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Linda A. Willis of Columbus, Ohio has been honored as a VIP Member for spring 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of business.
About Linda A. Willis
Linda A. Willis is a financial consultant who works with people that want to leave a financial legacy to their family. She hosts webinars and seminars promoting financial independence through investing in 7 K metals, gold and silver, and collectible coins.
Linda helps people build and create their online business in order to a generate multi-stream of income for their family. She has completed numerous training courses including 7 Steps to Freedom, a step-by-step guide to create total freedom in business and life, and Mass Traffic Blueprint, which is a formula for generating endless traffic, leads, and sales online. Through the Affiliate Marketing Academy she learned proven methods to build a wildly successful affiliate marketing empire.
A recipient of numerous honors, Linda has won the Award of Distinction and Top Sales Representative for three months in a row. In the future, she hopes to build her online business with 4 Percent, and 7 K Metals to work with motivated individual to help them build their business. “I want to use my knowledge to help others knock on the door to greatness, and leave a financial legacy for their family,” said Linda.
Born July 18, 1954, Brenda is a Candidate for her B.A. in Human Services at Post University.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
