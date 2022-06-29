Dr. Pam Gumbs Celebrated as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Berkeley, CA, June 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Pam Gumbs of Berkeley, California, has been named as an honored member of P.O.WE.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievement for over 40 years in the pharmaceutical field.
About Dr. Pam Gumbs
Affectionately known as “Dr. Pam” by her peers and patients, and easily recognized by her New England accent, Dr. Pam Gumbs is the owner and CEO of United Pharmacy in Berkeley, California. She has been a pillar of her community for more than two decades and one might even say she is a local “celebrity.”
At United Pharmacy, Dr. Pam oversees operations including hiring, inventory, customer relations and consulting. She provides consultation services on all medications but specializes in asthma and other respiratory disorders. She also conducts Medication Therapy Management services for all patients.
Dr. Pam is trusted by her patients because she recognizes each one as a valued individual and realizes that there is no such thing as one-size-fits-all cure. Her pharmacy provides personalized pharmaceutical services in conjunction with a patients’ full medical history with the aim of approaching every case on an individual basis. United Pharmacy’s experienced medical staff use pre-existing records to ensure that each patient receives a customized treatment plan, targeted to their specific needs.
As an extremely involved member of her community, Dr. Pam is the consultant pharmacist for the city of Berkeley and she provides community service for Alameda County regarding substance abuse and educating youth. She is affiliated with a number of other associations including the Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International, American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, California Pharmacists Association, and the National Association of Community Pharmacists. Dr. Pam is the immediate past president of the Alameda County Pharmacy Association and pharmacy representative for Alameda Alliance Health Association P & T Committee. She was elected to the office of president for the ASCP California Chapter of Consultant Pharmacist 2018-2019.
Dr. Pam has been featured on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry. She has received numerous career honors, including being featured in the fall 2021 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine and was honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide.
Born in Massachusetts on August 6, 1943, Dr. Pam obtained a Pharm.D. from the University of California at San Francisco School of Pharmacy in 1975. She completed a geriatrics residency at the University of California at San Francisco Geriatric Institute.
In her spare time, Dr. Pam enjoys golf, reading, writing, sewing, going to museums, and seeing the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.
For further information, contact www.consultingwithdrpam.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
