FPC of Creedmoor, NC, an Executive Recruiting Firm, Opens Its Doors
Lake Success, NY, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced the opening of FPC of Creedmoor, NC. Owned by Lee Brooks, FPC of Creedmoor will specialize in Operations, Supply Chain and Lean/Continuous Improvement.
Lee has an extensive background working in Operations, Supply Chain and Continuous Improvement in Automotive and Industrial Manufacturing. Lee will be overseeing projects that include executive search, custom talent acquisition projects, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping and succession planning.
Lee graduated from North Carolina State University with a BSME in Mechanical Engineering. He then received an MBA in Operations from Webster University. Lee was most recently the Director of Operations and Supply Chain for North America for Rotork. He has held senior-level executive positions at renowned companies such FDH Velocitel, Idex Corporation, and Ingersoll Rand. Additionally, Lee opened his own consulting firm, Brooks Business Group, assisting small businesses improve their profit margins through implementation of operational improvement strategies.
On why Lee chose to join the FPC network he said, “Over the last 15 years I’ve had the opportunity to meet with several FPC professionals as a candidate. Everyone was always very professional and communicative. I understand the recruiting process and know that opening my own executive search firm is a great next step for my career. I look forward to utilizing my experience and network to successfully run FPC of Creedmoor.”
“We are excited that Lee is joining the FPC family. He is a driven professional with a strong work ethic, extensive industry experience and a broad network of potential candidates and clients. I am confident that Lee will be a very successful addition to the FPC network,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC.
Contact FPC of Creedmoor at (319) 610-7382, via email at lbrooks@fpccreedmoor.com or visit www.fpccreedmoor.com.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firm and Best Executive Search Firm in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Lee has an extensive background working in Operations, Supply Chain and Continuous Improvement in Automotive and Industrial Manufacturing. Lee will be overseeing projects that include executive search, custom talent acquisition projects, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping and succession planning.
Lee graduated from North Carolina State University with a BSME in Mechanical Engineering. He then received an MBA in Operations from Webster University. Lee was most recently the Director of Operations and Supply Chain for North America for Rotork. He has held senior-level executive positions at renowned companies such FDH Velocitel, Idex Corporation, and Ingersoll Rand. Additionally, Lee opened his own consulting firm, Brooks Business Group, assisting small businesses improve their profit margins through implementation of operational improvement strategies.
On why Lee chose to join the FPC network he said, “Over the last 15 years I’ve had the opportunity to meet with several FPC professionals as a candidate. Everyone was always very professional and communicative. I understand the recruiting process and know that opening my own executive search firm is a great next step for my career. I look forward to utilizing my experience and network to successfully run FPC of Creedmoor.”
“We are excited that Lee is joining the FPC family. He is a driven professional with a strong work ethic, extensive industry experience and a broad network of potential candidates and clients. I am confident that Lee will be a very successful addition to the FPC network,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC.
Contact FPC of Creedmoor at (319) 610-7382, via email at lbrooks@fpccreedmoor.com or visit www.fpccreedmoor.com.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firm and Best Executive Search Firm in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Contact
FPC NationalContact
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
Categories