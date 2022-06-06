Seduchess.com Launches Second-Hand Bridal Marketplace in India
Charlotte, NC, June 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Seduchess, LLC, a U.S.-based tech startup company, announces the launch of its online bridal and special event marketplace that connects Indian buyers and sellers looking for something pre-loved or new.
If a bride is looking to sell their wedding lehenga, bridal party gown or accessories, Seduchess.com can help them find a buyer who will love it again.
Many bridal items are only worn once, sometimes for just a few hours, then get placed in the closet and never to be worn again. On Seduchess.com, shoppers can find beautiful Indian and Indo-western fashion pieces for a fraction of their retail price, plus there’s the added sustainability benefits to the planet when buying a second-hand item.
The pre-loved bridal and event online marketplace was developed to feel more like an online community rather than an online storefront, and looks more like a social media platform rather than an e-commerce one.
Talking about the need for a solution, Seduchess.com Founder & CEO Ro Wood explained, "We all deserve to feel gorgeous. What Seduchess.com does is help women find beautiful pieces for a good price, and sell things they no longer need with ease. Every bride deserves the wedding of her dreams.”
The main things that are important to brides, and Seduchess alike, is variety and availability of beautiful items to assist brides in achieving their dream wedding, while also being wise with their budget.
Seduchess prides itself on having the industry's lowest commission fees on sales at only 9%, with no other types of hidden fees (i.e. no upfront listing fees) associated. That means sellers are able to list as many items as they would like and only pay once the sale is finalized.
If shoppers are looking for availability, affordability, and selection then Seduchess.com bridal and event marketplace is their one-stop shop for finding that something special. Sign up and join for free today by visiting www.seduchess.com.
For inquiries, reach out to us at support@seduchess.com.
Ro Wood
704-776-2831
https://seduchess.com
