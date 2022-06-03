San Francisco Black Film Festival XXIV Continues "Healing the World One Film at a Time" - June 16-19, 2022 in Celebration of Black Music Month & Juneteenth
The San Francisco Black Film Festival gets underway, June 16-19, 2022, affirming its founding philosophy, "Healing the World One Film at A Time" amid headlines of violence against humanity.
San Francisco, CA, June 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The new millennial leadership of the San Francisco Black Film Festival: Cree Ray and Kali Ray, Jr. at the helm for a second year.
Who: Cree Ray and Kali Ray, Jr. Festival Directors of the San Francisco Black Film Festival; Filmmakers; Friends, Volunteers and Sponsors. Sponsors include:
San Francisco Arts Commission; California Arts Commission; SF GIANTS; Dolby Laboratories, Inc.; The Academy of Art University; Durban International Film Festival; Durban FilmMart; NOSACONN, Inc. Visit www.sfbff.org for a complete list of sponsors to date. Yearlong sponsorships are still available at www.sfbff.org.
What: San Francisco Black Film Festival, XXIV with Films from across the nation and world will be screened at the San Francisco Black Film Festival, founded by late Arts Impresario Ave Montague.
Where: Virtually and Various Venues in San Francisco. Visit www.sfbff.org for details.
When: June 16-19, 2022, during “Black Music Month”; “Juneteenth” and “Father’s Day.”
Why: The San Francisco Black Film Festival in its twenty-fourth year continues to affirm its founding philosophy of “Healing the World One Film at a Time." The need to utilize the art of film to change hearts and minds to heal as a means to foster understanding and appreciation of all people is evident by today’s headlines. The recent gun massacres underscore the importance of the San Francisco Black Film Festival.
The Mission of the San Francisco Black Film Festival is to celebrate African American cinema and the African Cultural Diaspora and to showcase a diverse collection of films – from emerging and established filmmakers. This is accomplished by presenting Black films, which reinforce positive images and dispel negative stereotypes, and providing film artists from the Bay Area in particular and around the world in general, a forum for their work to be viewed and discussed. The San Francisco Black Film Festival believes film can lead to a better understanding of and communication between peoples of diverse cultures, races, and lifestyles, while simultaneously serving as a vehicle to initiate dialogue on the important issues of our times.
Visit www.sfbff.org for more festival details.
San Francisco Black Film Festival
1755 O’Farrell St. Suite 309
San Francisco, CA 94115
Media Advisory Contact:
Jackie Wright
415-525-0410
jackiewright@wrightnow.biz
Who: Cree Ray and Kali Ray, Jr. Festival Directors of the San Francisco Black Film Festival; Filmmakers; Friends, Volunteers and Sponsors. Sponsors include:
San Francisco Arts Commission; California Arts Commission; SF GIANTS; Dolby Laboratories, Inc.; The Academy of Art University; Durban International Film Festival; Durban FilmMart; NOSACONN, Inc. Visit www.sfbff.org for a complete list of sponsors to date. Yearlong sponsorships are still available at www.sfbff.org.
What: San Francisco Black Film Festival, XXIV with Films from across the nation and world will be screened at the San Francisco Black Film Festival, founded by late Arts Impresario Ave Montague.
Where: Virtually and Various Venues in San Francisco. Visit www.sfbff.org for details.
When: June 16-19, 2022, during “Black Music Month”; “Juneteenth” and “Father’s Day.”
Why: The San Francisco Black Film Festival in its twenty-fourth year continues to affirm its founding philosophy of “Healing the World One Film at a Time." The need to utilize the art of film to change hearts and minds to heal as a means to foster understanding and appreciation of all people is evident by today’s headlines. The recent gun massacres underscore the importance of the San Francisco Black Film Festival.
The Mission of the San Francisco Black Film Festival is to celebrate African American cinema and the African Cultural Diaspora and to showcase a diverse collection of films – from emerging and established filmmakers. This is accomplished by presenting Black films, which reinforce positive images and dispel negative stereotypes, and providing film artists from the Bay Area in particular and around the world in general, a forum for their work to be viewed and discussed. The San Francisco Black Film Festival believes film can lead to a better understanding of and communication between peoples of diverse cultures, races, and lifestyles, while simultaneously serving as a vehicle to initiate dialogue on the important issues of our times.
Visit www.sfbff.org for more festival details.
San Francisco Black Film Festival
1755 O’Farrell St. Suite 309
San Francisco, CA 94115
Media Advisory Contact:
Jackie Wright
415-525-0410
jackiewright@wrightnow.biz
Contact
Wright EnterprisesContact
Jackie Wright
415-525-0410
wrightnow.biz
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/wrightenternow
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/1jackiewright/
LikedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/in/wrightenterprises/
Jackie Wright
415-525-0410
wrightnow.biz
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/wrightenternow
https://www.instagram.com/1jackiewright/
LikedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/in/wrightenterprises/
Categories