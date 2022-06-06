Monahan Law Firm's New Site Has Launched
Glendale, AZ, June 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Monahan Law Firm PLC are proud to announce that they have just launched their new website. Check out their pages on business, estate planning, and family law today to find out how they can help with any and every legal needs their clients may have.
Patrick Monahan is the managing partner of Monahan Law Firm, PLC. Patrick began his legal career practicing real estate, construction, and general business litigation. Over the years, Monahan Law Firm, PLC has expanded to serve clients in domestic relations and estate planning.
Throughout his career, he has seen how the legal profession can treat clients as commodities and opened his own practice to set himself apart from the pack. Patrick treats his clients at Monahan Law Firm as people first and foremost and handles each case with the honesty and integrity it deserves. He will work tirelessly to resolve legal disputes for his clients and will always tell them the truth regarding their situation, even if it isn't what they want to hear.
Monahan deals with a variety of legal matters including business law. Things such as business litigation, sales and purchases, business formation, and business transactions. He also deals with aspects of estate planning like wills, trusts, and powers of attorney. Lastly, Patrick and his team handle issues with family law that include divorce, child support and custody, order modifications, prenuptial and spousal maintenance agreements, and paternity.
To learn more about Patrick Monahan and his colleagues, Sydney Brewer, Julia Sanchez, and Peggy Williams, prospective clients can check out the new site. Monahan Law Firm PLC is located just behind Las Brisas Pointe HOA Park between Bell Rd. and W Juniper Ave.
Patrick Monahan
(623) 300-2727
https://pjmfirm.com/
Patrick Monahan
(623) 300-2727
https://pjmfirm.com/
