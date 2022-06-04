New Age Marketing Takes the Top
Charlotte, NC, June 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PR Expert nominated New Age Marketing as Charlotte’s top marketing company (2022). Home to eight Fortune 500 company headquarters and 291 Fortune 500 companies, Charlotte is the largest city for growth in business. New Age Marketing is taking advantage of the concentration of high-performing companies in the market by partnering with some of the world’s most renowned Telecommunication and Wholesale companies and providing premier customer service for their customers. New Age Marketing prides itself on rapidly growing its people and its business.
On top of its extremely fast-growing business, New Age management uses an organized management system, presented through the Leadership Development Program. New Age promotes leadership at all levels, which develops indispensable managers, leaders, and effective communicators.
New Age not only invests in their people and clients, but they also invest in their community. Giving back has always been a priority at New Age with a structured culture of caring and strong character. New Age Marketing contributes back to the community through various organizations, including The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Susan G. Koman Foundation, Toys for Tots, and Safe Alliance of Charlotte.
“Being able to develop young professionals into true leaders is a dream that has become a reality. The fact we get to work with such massive clients on a personal level and hire and train top tier management for their businesses is truly a blessing. Getting to do all this and be in this amazing fast growing city is just awesome! We're ecstatic to come into the office and crush goals every day!” - Jared Poniatowski
New Age Marketing, Inc.
Newagemarketinginc.net
