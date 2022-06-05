Mark Westbrook Joins Vacatia’s Management Team
Mark Westbrook, former President and COO of Defender Resorts, Joins Vacatia’s Management Team.
Mill Valley, CA, June 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has announced that Mark Westbrook, a highly experienced resort management executive and former COO and president of Defender Resorts, has joined the company as vice president of business development.
“We are very excited to have someone with Mark’s experience and knowledge join the Vacatia team,” said Michelle DuChamp, head of Vacatia Partner Services. “His extensive track record of successful collaboration with HOA boards will be an incredible asset to our team as we grow our resort management business and lead independent resorts into a vibrant future for their employees and owner communities.”
Westbrook joined Defender Resorts in 1993 and rose quickly through the ranks to COO and president where he led a team of 450 employees at 40 resort properties. “This is an exciting time to join the Vacatia team as they have experienced explosive growth over the past two years,” he said. “Their vision for independent resorts is exactly what the timeshare industry needs, and I’m ready to help make it a reality.”
Vacatia has rapidly grown its property management services to 4,750 units in eight states. Management services are just one of the fresh solutions offered by Vacatia, which has 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies, relying on it for rental and resale services. Their products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members and even finance needed property renovations. Vacatia Partner Services (VPS) is the division of Vacatia that works with property management companies and independently managed associations across the country to help timeshare resorts to thrive in the modern era. To learn more about VPS’s rental, resale, subscription membership products and property management services, and how they are reinventing the timeshare experience across discovery, booking, and stay, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
