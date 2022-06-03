COVID Isolation Turns to Madness in "Candyman" Writer-Director Bernard Rose's Latest Bunuelian Satire
Reuniting with Tony Todd, Rose deftly characterizes bourgeoisie life in Los Angeles at a moment of extreme crisis. Funny and frightening in equal measure, "Traveling Light" makes its theatrical debut at the Laemmle NoHo 7 on June 10.
Hawthorne, CA, June 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Indie stalwart Xenon Pictures, today, announced that "Traveling Light," the latest film from British director Bernard Rose ("Candyman," "Immortal Beloved," "ivan's XTC"), will open Friday, June 10, at the Laemmle Theatre in North Hollywood.
Bernard Rose and some of the cast will attend the evening showing of "Traveling Light" on Saturday, June 11 and will take part in a post-screening Q&A moderated by Xenon CEO S. Leigh Savidge, one of the film’s executive producers ("Straight Outta Compton").
Coming off its festival run at American Cinematheque’s Beyondfest and starring an ensemble cast that includes Danny Huston, Stephen Dorff, Tony Todd, Oliva D’Abo and Matthew Jacobs, the film examines a day in the life of a Black Uber driver (Todd), who, while searching for his homeless son during the onset of COVID-19, finds himself ferrying various truth-seekers to a Hollywood Hills home where a mysterious guru (Huston) holds court. In time, the isolation caused by the pandemic—or the perceived freedom of it—turns to madness.
Xenon’s Savidge commented that “...The film examines the collision course between the thought processes of both haves and have-nots during one of the most trying times in Los Angeles’s long history. Bernard Rose captures Los Angeles in a way that many may know, but few have seen.”
American Cinematheque programmer Grant Moninger has called the film “...Dark and Hilarious. Bernard Rose has created one of the best films of the year.”
The soundtrack features Bulgarian singer/songwriter Ivo Demchev, whose performances have been extolled in The New Yorker as “Sliding effortlessly between masculine and feminine modes; his vocal range is equally protean, moving from a low baritone to a soprano embellished with theremin-like vibratos.”
The score was composed by Rose and cellist Jen Kuhn.
Xenon plans to roll the film out to select theaters across the country over the course of the summer.
https://xenonpictures.com/wp/traveling-light/
Online screener available by request.
For press inquiries, please contact Chris Blanchett:
Chris@xenonpictures.com
206-890-4138
https://xenonpictures.com/wp/traveling-light/
Online screener available by request.
Multimedia
Tony Todd in "Traveling Light"
Caddie (Tony Todd - "Candyman") searches for his son who has disappeared into LA's tent cities.
Danny Huston - "Traveling Light"
Neighborhood self-help coach or dangerous cult leader? Harry (Danny Huston) with his acolytes enjoying a brief respite from quarantine.
Categories