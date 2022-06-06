Tom Veys Arrives from Belgium to Accept the 2022 Valentin Krustev Translation Award at Special Poetry Event at the New London Public Library, July 9 at 1:00
New London, CT, June 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This award celebrates the life of Valentine Krustev, who, before his untimely death was a great help and support to William Meredith and the Foundation. The award will be presented to the Belgian poet and visual artist, Tom Veys, for PANDEMIE, a translation into Dutch of the poet, Richard Harteis. PANDEMIE will also be celebrated later in July at the Bulgarian Embassy, which has become the DC home for the William Meredith Foundation.
Harteis and Veys first met years ago at the Struga Poetry Festival poetry in Macedonia, and this collaboration marks a significant re-flowering of that friendship. PANDEMIE can now reach European audiences through the magnificent translations and artwork by Mr. Veys. We are so honored that he has taken the time to share this work with us.
An in-depth interview on the art of translation and the poems of PANDEMIE can be accessed at The Poet and the Poem with Grace Cavalieri from The Library of Congress at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SV1lVNUCK90.
View the PANDEMIE press release at https://www.pr.com/press-release/837494
Listen to Tom Veys' reading of the poem, "Crow," in a Dutch translation and song at https://soundcloud.com/tom-veys/kraai-richard-harteis-vertaling-tom-veys.
