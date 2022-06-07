The Beginning of Sorrows
"Go Set A Watchman," the first book in the "Beginning of Sorrows" series has been re-released. Go Set A Watchman was first released in June 2020 and immediately soared to the #1 New Release in Eschatology spot on Amazon.
Aiken, SC, June 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This book is "current and relevant to world events. It is compelling and interesting...The author has obviously done extensive research." -Editor, Vertu Publishing
What are the signs Jesus talked about in the Olivet Discourse? Are we seeing those signs today and is God seeing "evil in the hearts of men continually" today?
Go Set A Watchman, the first in the series "The Beginning of Sorrows,"looks at what is happening in the world today, with wars and rumors of wars, famine, pestilence, and more and correlates it to Bible prophecy of the end times. This book exhaustively researches and studies the events that are occurring on a near daily basis and then puts them in prospective with a Biblical worldview.
The second book in the series, As In the Days of Noah, was released in December 2021 and looks at the time before the Flood to see if there are any similarities between what God might have seen then, and what He might be seeing now, that caused Him to grieve over mankind.
The third, and final, book in the series, Convergence, will look at what is happening in our world today to see if those Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse are getting ready to ride. Convergence is scheduled to be released in late summer/early fall 2022.
What is Israel's role in the end times? When will the Rapture happen? What is the war of Gog and Magog? Who is the Anti-Christ? What will be the Mark of the Beast?
If you are asking those questions, you will want to read this series, beginning with Go Set A Watchman. Available on Amazon in both paperback and e-book formats at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089J3LR76.
Susan's website, roadtothecross.org, offers more insight into this series, as well as excerpts from all her books. Susan was honored by the South Carolina Bard's Association in 2021 with her poem, The Garden. The Garden was included in the SC Bard's Association 2021 Anthology.
Susan Mouw is a retired professional from within the banking community and lives with her husband in Aiken, SC. She retired from Wachovia Bank in Winston-Salem, NC in 2003 and now spends her time writing, studying, fellowshipping with her brothers and sisters in Christ at their church, Calvary Chapel of Aiken, and spending time with her dogs, cat, and chickens.www.amazon.com/dp/B089J3LR76
Contact
Road to the CrossContact
Susan Mouw
803-508-1825
roadtothecross.org
