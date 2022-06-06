2022 Leo Awards Nomination: British Columbia Film Editor "Elated" with Nomination for Best Picture Editing Feature Length Documentary
Victoria, Canada, June 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Film Editor Dakota Morton is very happy these days.
"Just to be nominated, I'm elated."
Dakota is a 2022 BC Leo Award nominee for his film editing on "Precious Leader Woman."
Dakota's nomination, “Best Film Editor, Feature Length Documentary,” for "Precious Leader Woman'' joins two other nominees for the same production: Director Cassie De Colling for Best Direction and Cinematographer Leo Hoorn for Best Cinematography.
Precious Leader Woman is about Spencer O'Brien, a world-renowned snowboarder who, in 2014, was expected to win gold at the Sochi Olympics.
The feature length documentary follows her journey and connection to her Indigenous heritage.
"I am very grateful to have worked with the entire team of Precious Leader Woman, and to the BC Leo Awards for this honour," Dakota said.
The Leo Awards are the awards program for the British Columbia film and television industry and founded by the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Foundation of British Columbia in 1999.
Through a system of peer adjudication, the 2022 Leo Awards Nominees were chosen from over 1,300 eligible entries and in 16 different categories.
Recently, Dakota has completed on-location editing for a Vic Sarin-Directed film, "Sugar," (filming) sepiafilms.com, and Dakota's current lead editing project is "Nourished Lands," directed by Pachamama Films (filming). pachamamafilm.com
Dakota is a member of the Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission filmvictoria.com
More at Leo Awards (LeoAwards.com) and Precious Leader Woman
(preciousleaderwoman.com)
DakotaMorton.com
Photo Credit:
Gamut Productions: gamutproductions.com - David Malysheff
