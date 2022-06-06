Jacqueline Schomber, PsyD Promoted to Director of Behavioral Health for New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Ridge, NY, June 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation's leading oncology practices, is excited to announce the promotion of Psycho-oncologist Jacqueline Schomber, PsyD to Director of Behavioral Health. Dr. Schomber will oversee the treatment of patients with emotional, mental, or psychological disorders and ensure all behavioral health operations are in compliance with clinical guidelines.
“Dr. Schomber is committed to improving behavioral health services," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. "She will leverage the expertise, resources, and work happening across the department to improve behavioral health, allowing us to offer more support to providers, strengthen policies to make them more effective, create consistency in access and, ultimately, improve outcomes for our patients, families, and caregivers.”
Dr. Schomber has been with NYCBS for seven years specializing in coping with chronic illnesses, loss, and grief. She is APA accredited in clinical psychology and received her bachelor's degree from Hunter College and her master's degree from Pace University before continuing her studies and obtaining her doctorate at Adler School of Professional Psychology with a concentration in primary care psychology. In addition, Dr. Schomber completed her internship at St. James Hospital in Illinois and completed clinical rotations at the Comprehensive Cancer Institute, a division of St. James Hospital.
"I am honored and excited to get this opportunity to be a part of a team to expand and improve our patients' access to mental health,” said Dr. Schomber. “I look forward to offering more mental health services to help patients and their caregivers respond to a cancer diagnosis in empowering and stress-reducing ways, so they can better improve their health outcomes, relationships, and overall well-being.”
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
Sarah Gould, Communications Manager
631-574-8360
