Stumptown Solo Artist, Brian Eaton, Announces Pensive New Album, All The Earth Will Mourn, Out Aug 26
The new album by Brian Eaton, available August 26, features a pensive collection of original compositions seeking to express passages in Scripture with a wide-ranging terrain that crosses borders between jazz, symphonic, and jazz-rock while balancing simplicity and sophistication: from epic orchestral arrangements to intimate ambient guitars.
Portland, OR, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Musician/composer/producer Brian Eaton will release his pensive new album, All The Earth Will Mourn, on Friday, August 26 on digital platforms via his label, Eatin’ Records. Eaton’s fourth album continues to explore new territory within jazz fusion over five tracks of original instrumental compositions: from epic orchestral arrangements to intimate ambient guitars. Fans can pre-order on iTunes and Bandcamp (in Hi-Res), and pre-save on Spotify to stream/download upon its release at: smarturl.it/Eaton
The majority of the album is influenced by the fusion and prog rock music Eaton embraced as a young musician including Bruford, Jean-Luc Ponty, Rush, and the Pat Metheny Group. His vision for the music seeks to reflect on and express passages in Scripture with a wide-ranging terrain that crosses borders between jazz, symphonic, and jazz-rock while balancing simplicity and sophistication. Eaton traverses this territory by interweaving textures of cinematic orchestral arrangements with electronic music, blending Caribbean and Latin jazz, and juxtaposing Americana with prog rock and ambient soundscapes.
Eaton comments, “This is where I’m supposed to talk about the process or inspiration of creating the album. Blah, blah, blah...does anyone really care or read these excerpts? If I was a writer, I would write some compelling narrative about the album, but I’m not, I’m a musician. I would rather spare the reader and let the music do the talking. That’s how musicians express themselves.”
All The Earth Will Mourn builds on Eaton’s 2021 release, The Known Space Project, which WWOZ (who’s aired all nine tracks from the album) called “a fun album.” Bass Musician Magazine declared it, “an eclectic expanse of ethereal atmospheres and fields of magnetic, lyrical melodies orbiting a core of contemporary jazz and prog idioms.” While All Jazz Radio raved, “The Known Space Project by Brian Eaton is a great album to wake up to... Sparse and evocative, a stand-out in the current instrumental music bouquet.”
Once again, Eaton performed all the instruments along with producing and engineering the new album. The Portland-based Allegra Drums artist has been hailed a “studio wizard” and has been producing music and other artists since the early ‘90s. He is also the playlist editor at All About Jazz.
The track listing for All The Earth Will Mourn is as follows:
1. All the Earth Will Mourn
2. The Sound of Many Waters
3. Standing in the Midst
4. Clothed with the Sun, Moon and Stars
5. No Lamp nor Light of the Sun
For more information, visit BrianEaton.com
