Managing Partner of Chapwood Investments - Ed Butowsky Reports on Potential Recession
Plano, TX, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Chapwood Investments Managing Partner, Ed Butowsky, also respected globally as a professional money manager and media personality focusing on global market trends, this week issued a warning on the current state of the global economy regarding interest rates and inflation.
“You need to understand that the central bank policies are all out of whack, and this is why we have the potential for a real global recession real soon,” said Butowsky. “In most countries, interest rates are on the rise, but purchasing power is on the decline.”
Butowsky published a video on his popular ‘Making Sense with Ed Butowsky’ YouTube channel highlighting this potential issue as well as other important financial topics.
To learn more, please visit the YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/makingsensewithedbutowsky) or chapwoodinvestments.com.
Contact:
Ed Butowsky
ed@chapwoodinvestments.com
(972) 865-2225
“You need to understand that the central bank policies are all out of whack, and this is why we have the potential for a real global recession real soon,” said Butowsky. “In most countries, interest rates are on the rise, but purchasing power is on the decline.”
Butowsky published a video on his popular ‘Making Sense with Ed Butowsky’ YouTube channel highlighting this potential issue as well as other important financial topics.
To learn more, please visit the YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/makingsensewithedbutowsky) or chapwoodinvestments.com.
Contact:
Ed Butowsky
ed@chapwoodinvestments.com
(972) 865-2225
Contact
Chapwood Investments, LLCContact
Ed Butowsky
(972) 865-2225
www.chapwoodinvestments.com
Ed Butowsky
(972) 865-2225
www.chapwoodinvestments.com
Categories