Siddons-Martin Announces Partnership with Holmatro Rescue Tools in New Mexico
Houston, TX, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Siddons-Martin Emergency Group announced, today, a new partnership with Holmatro USA as the exclusive sales and service distributor of Holmatro rescue tools in the state of New Mexico. The investment will provide new and existing Holmatro customers with comprehensive mobile service, local parts inventory, training and support.
“Siddons-Martin Emergency Group is excited to expand our product offerings in the New Mexico fire equipment market,” said Patrick Siddons, Principal and President of Sales for Siddons-Martin Emergency Group. “Holmatro is a highly reputable and proven brand. Their long-standing commitment to quality and workmanship go hand-in-hand with our core values in delivering best-in-class products and service to our customers,” Siddons concluded.
Holmatro (holmatro.com) is a leading rescue equipment manufacturer founded in the Netherlands in 1967. It is the single biggest global supplier of innovative high-pressure hydraulic rescue tools, with manufacturing facilities in the United States and the Netherlands. With over 400 employees, it has three headquarters worldwide to serve authorized business partners in more than 160 countries.
Following the launch of the Pentheon Series in May 2020, Holmatro has introduced twelve additional cordless rescue tools to complete the range. Like the first four tools in this series, the new models offer unparalleled speed, ultimate control and extremely easy battery management. The Pentheon Series is designed to outperform all other rescue tools on the market, regardless of whether they are battery-powered or connected to an external pump.
“Siddons-Martin is committed to providing dedicated equipment and professionals, trained in the service and operation of Holmatro rescue tools to offer full-time support to our customers,” according to Jonathan Mercer, Director of Equipment Sales for Siddons-Martin. Mercer further stated, “This partnership will build on the companies’ synergies in delivering the very best rescue tool offerings coupled with world-class training and support to meet the needs of our rescue teams and first responders across the state of New Mexico.”
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group is the leading dealer of fire and emergency apparatus and equipment serving Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Utah, and Nevada. Products include custom and commercial pumpers, aerials, rescue trucks, wildland trucks, mini pumpers, tankers, homeland security apparatus, ambulances, patrol and command vehicles, after-market parts, fire-rescue and mining equipment. Headquartered in Texas, Siddons-Martin is an employee-owned company (ESOP) established in 1974 and employs over 475 team members across 26 locations. In addition, Siddons-Martin operates five subsidiary companies related to automotive parts, mining, emergency vehicle sales and service. For more information, visit siddons-martin.com.
