Powerful New Tool Calculates and Offsets Social Media Carbon Footprint
A new free calculator exposes the carbon cost of social media habits, puts this into context and provides an option to remove carbon.
Reading, United Kingdom, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Well That’s Interesting Tech!, a website dedicated to showcasing how technology can be a force for good, today launches a new tool to help users understand and reduce their social media carbon footprints.
Compared with driving cars and heating our homes the carbon footprint of digital technologies is mostly unknown by many users. However, the collective environmental impact of our digital technologies is huge.
Estimates vary as to exactly how much carbon is generated by the Internet and our digital lifestyles, yet it is estimated by The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to consume between 6% to 12% of global energy which makes the Internet a larger energy consumer than most countries.
The new Social Media Carbon Footprint Calculator from Well, That’s Interesting Tech! enables users to calculate the environmental impact of their social media use, and provides the option to offset their annual emissions by supporting a kelp farm carbon sequestration project.
“While many of us are still getting used to thinking about the carbon impact of driving our cars, or how we shop, many of us are oblivious to the carbon dioxide emissions that our digital activities are generating,” comments Scott Stonham, founder of Well, That’s Interesting Tech! “This calculator is intended to not just raise awareness of the issues, but allow users to take immediate, simple action to reduce their individual impact.”
The new Social Media Carbon Footprint calculator is available to use free of charge from the the website's home page, or directly here: https://wellthatsinteresting.tech/social-media-carbon-footprint-calculator/
Scott Stonham
+447508446148
https://wellthatsinteresting.tech
