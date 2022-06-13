Truck Door Minder®: Protecting Commercial Cargo
West Sacramento, CA, June 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Accidents happen, and in the commercial trucking industry they can become very expensive. Delivery drivers have stressful jobs and businesses count on them to deliver their goods on time. The Two-Commas Company has introduced a new flagship commercial product, called the Truck Door Minder®, to help keep valuable cargo secure.
When back-to-back deliveries must be made and orders have to be filled, it is easy to get distracted and forgot the repetitive tasks, like securing your cargo doors. Each year, hundreds of thousands of dollars of inventory is damaged, stolen or destroyed by simply forgetting to close and lock a cargo trucks roll-up door. The Truck Door Minder® combats this problem by alerting a driver via a warning system in the cab or through a Bluetooth enabled device. The warning system is discreet and can be installed and functionable within one minute.
If you would like to learn more about Truck Door Minder®, The Two-Commas Company, or any of their other products, check them out online at two-commas.com.
