KD DatKing Retires from Music
Washington, DC, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- KD DatKing has been the talk of the town with his music. But now, he is taking a different approach to the entertainment industry. He announced on his Instagram that he has retired from making music and is now a financial guru. KD DatKing has a new Patreon account to teach people how to "Get The Bag." He also released a promo video on YouTube.
https://www.patreon.com/kddatking
KD DatKing is a Rapper from Washington, DC, who has a flow that is different from any artist in the DMV area. KD DatKing, with his hit single, "Gifts," garnered noise and attention from local fans and promoters in DC. KD DatKing has done a lot of shows and engages with his fans on social media since the drop of his first studio album in 2013, "No Resolution."
https://www.patreon.com/kddatking
KD DatKing is a Rapper from Washington, DC, who has a flow that is different from any artist in the DMV area. KD DatKing, with his hit single, "Gifts," garnered noise and attention from local fans and promoters in DC. KD DatKing has done a lot of shows and engages with his fans on social media since the drop of his first studio album in 2013, "No Resolution."
Contact
KD DatKingContact
Kaden Schmidt
202-894-5506
https://www.patreon.com/kddatking
Kaden Schmidt
202-894-5506
https://www.patreon.com/kddatking
Categories