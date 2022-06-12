Kingdom Storage Holdings and Brandon Storage Center, LLC Announced the Sale of Brandon Storage Center
Indianapolis, IN, June 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Self Storage Investing and Brandon Storage Center, LLC announced the sale of their facility, Brandon Storage Center, located at 2711 Broadway Center Blvd., Brandon, FL.
Purchased by StoreSpace, one of the nation’s largest self-storage operator and management companies, Brandon Storage Center was a successful partnership between Kingdom Storage Holdings and the management team of Brandon Storage Center, LLC. Investors received an impressive 2.18x return on their investment.
Brandon Storage Center totals 92,000 rentable square feet, with 445 climate-controlled storage units. “We are very pleased with this newly constructed self-storage facility and excited about the returns for our passive investors,” said Scott Meyers, Founder and CEO of Kingdom Storage Partners and Self Storage Profits, Inc.
