Zack Kalet Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, June 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Zack Kalet has been named an account administrator within the Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP) of RT Specialty. He is responsible for assisting the account service and business development activities of the company’s executive leadership team.
“Zack’s risk analysis background has provided him with the ideal foundation for this position, while giving our company the underlying skillset of another hard-working, conscientious and intelligent individual looking to succeed in this niche-oriented commercial insurance environment,” says Tim Prosser, a senior consultant at RT ECP. “We look forward to helping him grow into the seasoned and knowledgeable professional that our team and customers count on daily for expert advice and guidance.”
Prior to RT Specialty, Kalet served as a risk management intern at the BMW Manufacturing Company and risk analyst at Hope Haven of Northeast Georgia, Inc.
A resident of Athens, GA, Kalet has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a focus on Risk Management and Insurance as well as an AB in Economics at the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.
Kalet can be reached at 609-528-3894 or zack.kalet@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
“Zack’s risk analysis background has provided him with the ideal foundation for this position, while giving our company the underlying skillset of another hard-working, conscientious and intelligent individual looking to succeed in this niche-oriented commercial insurance environment,” says Tim Prosser, a senior consultant at RT ECP. “We look forward to helping him grow into the seasoned and knowledgeable professional that our team and customers count on daily for expert advice and guidance.”
Prior to RT Specialty, Kalet served as a risk management intern at the BMW Manufacturing Company and risk analyst at Hope Haven of Northeast Georgia, Inc.
A resident of Athens, GA, Kalet has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a focus on Risk Management and Insurance as well as an AB in Economics at the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.
Kalet can be reached at 609-528-3894 or zack.kalet@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
Contact
RT Environmental & Construction Professional PracticeContact
Sheryl Barr
609-528-3884
Sheryl Barr
609-528-3884
Categories