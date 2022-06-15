Twenty-Two New Graduates Become Alumni of MRC’s Manufacturing Leadership Institute (MLI)
Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) announced today their celebration of the MLI graduating Class of 2022 at an Alumni Mixer at Madeline’s Restaurant, Fogelsville, PA. Richard Hobbs, President & CEO of MRC, congratulated the class and presented each graduate with a distinctive framed Certificate of Graduation.
Allentown, PA, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) announced today their celebration of the MLI Graduate Class of 2022 at an Alumni Mixer at Madeline's Restaurant, Fogelsville, PA. Richard Hobbs, President & CEO of MRC, presented each graduate with a distinctive framed Certificate of Graduation and personally congratulated each of them. The MLI Class of 2022 has 22 members employed by a variety of manufacturers, small, medium and large, throughout the PA counties of Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Schuylkill, and Luzerne.
When asked more about this course, Hobbs explained, “We created the Institute in 2006 in partnership with Lehigh University to develop and enhance the leadership skills of our region’s current and emerging leaders. Testimonials from participants are transformational, prompting manufacturers to continue to invest in their management through MLI. It continues to be a valuable experience for everyone and creates lasting business relationships over the five months of the course and beyond.”
The Institute’s subject matter experts teach Organizational Leadership & Culture, Creating the Right Vision, Creativity & Innovation, Strategic & Operational Decision Making, Sales Strategies, Strategic Financial Management, CI Culture Transformation, and Supply Chain Management The network of Alumni consists of Presidents & VPs, Operations & Plant Managers, CEOs, and CFOs and up and coming management. MLI has graduated over 300 persons from 150 manufacturers to date.
About MRC
MRC is a nonprofit organization partially funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s NIST-MEP program, as well as the State of Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development. MRC is dedicated to serving small and mid-sized manufacturers and to creating jobs and economic opportunity in eastern Pennsylvania’s Lehigh, Northampton, Schuylkill, Carbon, and Berks counties. For additional information about MRC services, please visit, www.mrcpa.org. Rich Hobbs can be available for interview upon request.
Contact Information:
Patricia A. Felise
Media Relations
Manufacturers Resource Center
(620) 628-4640
pat.felise@mrcpa.org
When asked more about this course, Hobbs explained, “We created the Institute in 2006 in partnership with Lehigh University to develop and enhance the leadership skills of our region’s current and emerging leaders. Testimonials from participants are transformational, prompting manufacturers to continue to invest in their management through MLI. It continues to be a valuable experience for everyone and creates lasting business relationships over the five months of the course and beyond.”
The Institute’s subject matter experts teach Organizational Leadership & Culture, Creating the Right Vision, Creativity & Innovation, Strategic & Operational Decision Making, Sales Strategies, Strategic Financial Management, CI Culture Transformation, and Supply Chain Management The network of Alumni consists of Presidents & VPs, Operations & Plant Managers, CEOs, and CFOs and up and coming management. MLI has graduated over 300 persons from 150 manufacturers to date.
About MRC
MRC is a nonprofit organization partially funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s NIST-MEP program, as well as the State of Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development. MRC is dedicated to serving small and mid-sized manufacturers and to creating jobs and economic opportunity in eastern Pennsylvania’s Lehigh, Northampton, Schuylkill, Carbon, and Berks counties. For additional information about MRC services, please visit, www.mrcpa.org. Rich Hobbs can be available for interview upon request.
Contact Information:
Patricia A. Felise
Media Relations
Manufacturers Resource Center
(620) 628-4640
pat.felise@mrcpa.org
Contact
Manufacturers Resource CenterContact
Patricia Felise
610-628-4640
www.mrcpa.org
Patricia Felise
610-628-4640
www.mrcpa.org
Categories