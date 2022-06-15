HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Receives Burn Association Verification
Swedish Medical Center serves the Rocky Mountain region as a Level I trauma facility with a verified Burn and Reconstructive Center.
Denver, CO, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center announced today that its Burn and Reconstructive Center has received verification from the American Burn Association (ABA), an international organization supporting prevention, education, care, rehabilitation, and research efforts for burn-related injuries.
Burn center verification provides a true mark of distinction, with verified burn centers meeting the highest current standards of care for burn-injured patients. Verification is a meaningful indication to the public, including patients and families, of the unsurpassed care and commitment to minimize the lasting impact of burn injuries.
“We are tremendously grateful to be recognized by the ABA for our tireless efforts to provide the highest quality care to every patient,” stated Lindsay DeSantis, Director of Burn and Reconstructive Services at Swedish Medical Center. “This verification is a testament to the commitment our team demonstrates to provide unparalleled care.”
The Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center is a comprehensive program, nationally recognized for the highest quality of care provided to adult and pediatric burn and reconstructive patients. The specialty trained multidisciplinary team, facility resources, organizational structure, and program services provide excellent family-centered care from point of injury to rehabilitation.
The Burn and Reconstructive Center is located within Swedish Medical Center, a Level 1 Trauma Center in metro Denver, and includes an 8 bed Burn Intensive Care Unit, 8 bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, 20 bed Burn and Reconstructive Unit, 2 dedicated operating rooms, and an outpatient Burn and Reconstructive Clinic. Led by Medical Director Dr. Benson Pulikkottil, the team of providers offer unique surgical perspective on burns, frostbite, skin sloughing disorders, necrotizing tissue disorders, and complex traumatic limb, extremity, nerve and wound injuries.
To learn more about the Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish, visit https://HealthONEcares.com/Burn.
About Swedish
Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.
With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a Verified Burn and Reconstructive Center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.
Part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, Swedish is a part of the top health system in the state named by IBM Watson Health for two consecutive years and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top ten corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
Burn center verification provides a true mark of distinction, with verified burn centers meeting the highest current standards of care for burn-injured patients. Verification is a meaningful indication to the public, including patients and families, of the unsurpassed care and commitment to minimize the lasting impact of burn injuries.
“We are tremendously grateful to be recognized by the ABA for our tireless efforts to provide the highest quality care to every patient,” stated Lindsay DeSantis, Director of Burn and Reconstructive Services at Swedish Medical Center. “This verification is a testament to the commitment our team demonstrates to provide unparalleled care.”
The Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center is a comprehensive program, nationally recognized for the highest quality of care provided to adult and pediatric burn and reconstructive patients. The specialty trained multidisciplinary team, facility resources, organizational structure, and program services provide excellent family-centered care from point of injury to rehabilitation.
The Burn and Reconstructive Center is located within Swedish Medical Center, a Level 1 Trauma Center in metro Denver, and includes an 8 bed Burn Intensive Care Unit, 8 bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, 20 bed Burn and Reconstructive Unit, 2 dedicated operating rooms, and an outpatient Burn and Reconstructive Clinic. Led by Medical Director Dr. Benson Pulikkottil, the team of providers offer unique surgical perspective on burns, frostbite, skin sloughing disorders, necrotizing tissue disorders, and complex traumatic limb, extremity, nerve and wound injuries.
To learn more about the Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish, visit https://HealthONEcares.com/Burn.
About Swedish
Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.
With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a Verified Burn and Reconstructive Center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.
Part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, Swedish is a part of the top health system in the state named by IBM Watson Health for two consecutive years and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top ten corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Categories