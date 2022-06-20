Ron Robinson, Principal and Author of RonSpeaking Published His Second Book for "Management, A Business of Leaders"
Ron Robinson wrote "A Business of Leaders," for business owners and managers to better manage in the constant change and uncertainty of the 21st century economy. The book describes a proven business model for creating greater efficiency and productivity with happier people and clients.
Sylva, NC, June 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “A Business of Leaders” (2022) gets down to brass tacks discussing strategies and practices as to how to create and build a successful business also including personal and psycho-spiritual dimensions to successful tactics in creating businesses that are not only sustainable, but that prosper. With chapter headings such as: “Cooperate or Compete,” “Thinking Outside the Box,” “Communicate,” “Bring Out the Best,” “Awaken the Spirit,” Robinson writes candidly: “The purpose of this book is to first describe losing everything to starting again and, secondly, to share how that experience shaped the author as he grew from barely surviving to thrive. In the process, a business model evolved that now assists companies become nimbler and thrive in today’s new world of continuous uncertainty.”
His sentiment stems from experience and the belief that clients can’t just lean on the business practices that were dominant in the 20th century (“plan, organize, direct and control”), but need to adapt and change approach and behavior with regards to creating a successful and stable business and overall economy and culture. Or as quotes from Sir Richard Branson: “In business, know how to be a good leader and bring out the best in people. It’s very simple, listen to them, trust in them, believe in them, respect them and let them have a go!”
Once employees realize that their bosses are just people like them, they’re going to trust them more. A certain amount of ethics have to be integrated in order to attain a community environment whereas people are willing to work in groups in honest communication with one another and with “the bottom line” no longer the single goal of any company or its employees. in “A Business of Leaders” practical subjects such as “Success Stories in Turbulent Times,” “Bring Out the Best in your Sales Skills,” “A Proven Model for Business Success in the 21st Century,” and “Navigating Uncertainty.”
In the end a twentieth chapter cites aspects and assets that set some successful companies apart from others. This additional summation offers a psycho-spiritual dimension for creating not only a successful business, but a successful and harmonious life: (1) Find the good in others. (2) Stand up for yourself and the ones you love. (3) Have at least three revenue streams. (4) Set goals and reward yourself. (5) Be honest with yourself and others. (6) Work hard. Work very hard. (7) Smell the roses. (8) Show respect to others.
