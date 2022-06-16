World Premiere of Documentary "Lightning in a Bottle: A Festival Story" at LA's Marina del Rey Film Festival Celebrates the Return of Festival Life

The immersive and raw documentary, Lightning in a Bottle: A Festival Story, will make its world premiere at the Marina del Rey film festival on Monday, June 20 at 4pm at the Cinemark 18&XD. The film's director, John Handem Piette, found a bit of internet fame in November 2020 with his “America Endgame” meme which garnered millions of views and galvanized all of Twitter on election week. John's feature doc also just successfully crowd-funded over 30K of finishing funds to make its premiere debut.