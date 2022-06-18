Lightwater Cove - an Oceanfront Sanctuary to Delight Your Senses
Lightwater Cove opened to its first guests in the spring of 2022, and caters to international travellers looking to relax, unwind, and rediscover themselves through an innate connection with nature and unique stillness. An island escape. A nexus for wellness and rejuvenation. An oceanfront sanctuary to delight your senses.
Situated on the southern end of Salt Spring Island, Lightwater Cove rests gently on the ocean, enveloped in the elements of nature - this is the space where the light meets the water. The rich history of the land has been preserved through restoration of historic buildings, and careful growth of forests, gardens, and fruit-bearing trees planted over hundreds of years before.
Enjoy the experience of Lightwater Cove as every sense is illuminated - the stars dancing across the night sky, or the skies painted by the Cascade Mountains, the swell of the ocean and West Coast weather, the scent of fresh flowers, the taste of the organic produce. Slow down, and take a journey within oneself, a pause, a wild discovery.
