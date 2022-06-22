Idaho Pawn & Gold Announces Free Appraisals
Idaho Pawn has three stores in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa, Idaho. They now offer Thermo DXL testing on all precious metals.
Meridian, ID, June 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Idaho Pawn and Gold is pleased to announce they have launched a free precious metals testing service using state of the art, Thermo DXL Spectronmeter Technology.
With the opening of their third store, the owner thought it would be an exclusive service to offer the communities and surrounding areas of Boise, Meridian, and Nampa, Idaho.
Buying and selling precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum is tricky with counterfeit products on the rise. Nothing would be worse than getting home with a newly purchased gold engagement ring to find out it was fake or gold plated.
The Thermo Niton DXL analyzer is a non-destructive way to test gold and other precious metals. It offers accurate identification and analysis of jewelry, coins, and antiques.
By offering free appraisal services, Idaho Pawn and Gold is going over and beyond making certain that both the customer and the pawn shop's interests are protected.
Idaho Pawn and Gold is a full service pawn shop and offers their valuation services for free even if the customer walks away from an offer.
If a customer needs a pawn loan for a short time, Idaho Pawn and Gold is able to continue to offer top dollar using the analysis report from the testing tools.
For more information or to see the testing done in person, visit: pawnidaho.com/.
