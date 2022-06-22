Lambert Pawn Shop Announces a Reasonable Financial Alternative in Whittier, CA
Lambert Pawn Shop announced they are offering an alternative financing option for the communities in and around Whittier, CA. Focused on helping customers who need financial help during these turbulent economic times, Lambert Pawn Shop has come up with a new motto, borrow more, pay less.
Whittier, CA, June 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lambert Pawn Shop announced that it has expanded services according to their recent motto "borrow more, pay less."
With the ongoing need for fast cash during difficult economic times, Lambert Pawn Shop has established its own way to help the community members who need to get fast cash to tide them over until their next payday.
They will appraise and make an offer on any valuable item free of charge and then write the terms of the loan (up to $1500) with 0% interest for four months for all new customers.
In addition to building a positive image, this news may attract and assist individuals who need some financial reprieve and haven't considered a pawn shop before.
Gas prices are high, goods and services are raising prices, and wages don't seem to be increasing at the same rate causing un-do financial hardships.
Lambert Pawn Shop is willing to work with its customers and come up with solutions to help them get back on their feet.
For more information, visit: www.lambertpawn.com.
With the ongoing need for fast cash during difficult economic times, Lambert Pawn Shop has established its own way to help the community members who need to get fast cash to tide them over until their next payday.
They will appraise and make an offer on any valuable item free of charge and then write the terms of the loan (up to $1500) with 0% interest for four months for all new customers.
In addition to building a positive image, this news may attract and assist individuals who need some financial reprieve and haven't considered a pawn shop before.
Gas prices are high, goods and services are raising prices, and wages don't seem to be increasing at the same rate causing un-do financial hardships.
Lambert Pawn Shop is willing to work with its customers and come up with solutions to help them get back on their feet.
For more information, visit: www.lambertpawn.com.
Contact
Lambert Pawn ShopContact
Jason Farmerie
(844) 467-6780
www.lambertpawn.com
Jason Farmerie
(844) 467-6780
www.lambertpawn.com
Categories