Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Introduces New Members
Farmingdale, NY, July 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York introduces their new members who will be included in the next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:
Theo V. Whatley--Retail/Apparel
Louis C. Snead Sr.--Automotive Towing Service
Raco WestRudd--Education
Mohammad Sharif--Insurance
Artavia Epperson--Mental Healthcare
Maria A. Hodge--Consumer Products
Christopher G. Nugent--Banking
Catherine L. Nelson-Powell--Nonprofit
Carol J. Wellwood--Advertising
Yolanda N. Orange-Berry--Mental Healthcare
Rick Ezell--Automotive
Jill A. Huffman--Healthcare
Glenn B. LeMasters--Legal
Jay R. McDaniel--Private Investigation
Victoria A. Gurnee--Marketing
Jerry L. Gadd--Art
William Wakeford Bell--Author
Brandon W. Arnold--Landscaping
Christopher L. Wyss--Transportation
Wayne R. Luckmann--Publishing
Elizabeth J. Howell--Pigments
Bonny A. MacLachlan--Real Estate
Manuel A. Olivo Jr.--Healthcare
David Paul Smith--Legal
Mary Ann Ramos Duncan--Health and Wellness
Daniel M. Ginsberg--Technology
Christopher A. Mann--Landscaping
Eric E. Kearney--Financial
Millie King Weaver--Real Estate
Rafael A. Gonzalez Ortiz--Construction
Mary L. Tony--Author
Gary Lee Thomas Sr.--Construction
LaVonne A. Nelson--Education
Shireen D. Nalley--Nonprofit
Lindsay G. Tyree--Media
Ronald A. Roesler--Automotive
John W. Hanes--Agricultural
Outlaw Chris James--Media
Christopher Ates--Automotive
Gerald Stanley Robinson--Safety Instruction
Wendy L. Cain--Education
LaChanae M. Keys--Author
Michael J. Adams--Automotive Sales
Wayne A. Pulliam--Healthcare
Aileen D. Nowatzki--Publishing
Andrea Hinton-Egler--Home Healthcare
Roger C. Isberg--Engineering
Bill Andrews--Education
Tanisha N. Johnson--Healthcare
Ramona Noone--Museum
Victoria M. Ortiz--Education
Paula S. Warner--Animal Health Service
Joe M. O'Neil--Entertainment
Stephanie Jo Mier--Insurance
Angela Pete--Staffing and Recruiting
Donald W. Droegemueller--Financial
Robin H. Overton--Animal Healthcare
Stephen Lockwood--Entertainment/The Arts
Wendy S. Kaihara--Retail
Stephanie A. Stefanski--Automotive
Glenn L. Crain--Entertainment
Horace C. Lorck--Aerospace
Patty M. Egan--Interior Design
LaRae L. Kelley--Healthcare
Cynthia Karen Billette--Travel
Jean A. Meier--Education
Felicia D. Doster--Food
Pat Larkin--Media
Scott E. Armstrong--Film/Media
Ty L. Oswald--Nonprofit
Pamela B. Karman--Healthcare
C. Andrew Nelson--Automotive Education
Kristin Elizabeth Johnson--Education
Cassiaopaia N. Bell--Healthcare
Charles T. Evans--Sports
Carrie L. Johns--Healthcare
Susan M. Bruno--Wellness
Cheryl L. Berry--Education
Dinah T. Screven--Government
Shirley M. Rochford--Real Estate
Michelle Renee Evely--Government
Bobby Mojica--Tree Service
Cheryll Bickham--Music Education
James G. Temple--Engineering
Nicole R. Pike--Healthcare
Katelyn J. Dougherty--Legal
Arthuro R. Cabello--Logistics
Evelyn A. Ferriouolo--Cleaning
Shraddha Lohani--Healthcare
Patricia Doon--Consulting/Coaching
John N. Handem Piette--Entertainment
Annette M. Price--Healthcare
Tanya Perez-Valledor--Life Coaching
Maxcelle Y. Forrester--Life Coaching
Stephen C. Rasmussen--Government
Maureen E. Rush--Nonprofit
Linda Mae Sosa--Real Estate
Vincent F. Miller--Entertainment/Gaming
Michelle D. Everett--Food
Heddy L. Burton--Tax Preparation
Bobby J. Hoge--Home Improvement
James C. Everett--Music
An Thi Nguyen--Real Estate
Kelly J. Kustermann--Mental Healthcare
Cassaundra Burks--Retail/Food
Nikki Phillips--Information Technology
Phebe D. Fuqua--Business Service
Mihaela I. Vladutiu--Healthcare
Sueanne Wright Cantamessa--Government/Healthcare
John M. Burke--Legal
Wayne A. Smith--Automotive
Karen R. Taylor-Ritzer--Author
Glenda F. Durst--Agriculture
Richard D. Sellers--Voice Overs
Gerald R. Carter--Architectural Service
Mandie M. Ross--IT
Angela D. Robinson--Automotive
Joseph P. Udom--Transportation
Rachel Alicia Anderson--Healthcare
Brian J. Bartholomew--Real Estate
Cory M. O'Connor--IT
Sean Kelly--Dentistry
Ryan M. Elkins--Management Consulting
Mary E. White--Healthcare
Portia M. Parker--Transportation
Gary Bobell--Recreation
Frank J. Rohner II--Education/Research
LaTisha L. McCants-Young--Healthcare
Waveney E. Paul-Jones--Graphic Design
Joel P. Lasher--Real Estate
Carmen M. Mora--Pharmaceutical
William Glenn--Retail/Medical Cannabis
Lola Espinoza--Healthcare
Theresa A. Lamb--Transportation
Clemmie A. Black--Education
Bryan Myron Kaminski--Government/Law Enforcement
Lizette Cruz--Beauty
Shanika L. Marshall--Legal
Thomas Lester Jr.--Government/Defense
Thomas A. O'Sullivan--Gaming
Caryn E. de la Rosa--Automotive
Lenora J. Young--Government Healthcare
Andrew F. Davis--Landscaping Design
Sharon E. Oster--Healthcare
Edwin S. Martin--Mining
Aaron Ramsey--Construction
Kent E. Hopkins--Accounting
John E. Borders--Fire Safety
Jerry F. McCarthy--Entertainment
Donald A. Bell--Museum
Kosta J. Leontaritis--Oil and Gas
Michael J. Handrahan--Government
Camille M. Charles--Graphic Design
Craig C. Long--Wellness
Gino J. Jaramillo--Government
Dawn Cordle--Window Treatments
Robert Lavecchia--Construction Development
Kenneth B. Brown--Mental Wellness
JoAnn N. Simms--Hospitality
Robert N. Lohr--Consulting
Jackie L. Grubbs--Automotive Repair
DeAgnes M. Lipina--Healthcare
Nicki J. Anzivina--Consulting
Royden L. Blunt--Sugar Factory Consulting
Rickey L. Spain Sr.--Transportation
John P. Minch--Real Estate
Thomas C. Huffman--Martial Arts
Olufemi Ifeoluwa Afolami--Real Estate Investments
Constancia S. Cortes--Entertainment
Patricia G. Hubbard--Healthcare
Helen M. Wylie--Seamstress
Christine A. Lettieri--Education
Bisain Serrano Jr.--Medical Devices
Stephanie T. Aud--Art
Dan J. Shalhoub--Blind/Window Treatment Cleaning
Richard L. Barth--Construction
Vicky D. Brown-Johnson--Ministry
Regina Gardner--Retail
Samuel R. Means--Cleaning
Maureen F. Conway--Interior Design
Alejandra Gonzalez--Healthcare/Dentistry
Carl W. Holz--Publishing
Mattie Whitfield--Government
William T. Smith--Author
Mark Parker--Education
Brian E. Thomas--Government
Donald C. Dukes--Government/Military
Patrina Denise Thomas--Insurance
Mickey J. Frantz--Food
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:
Theo V. Whatley--Retail/Apparel
Louis C. Snead Sr.--Automotive Towing Service
Raco WestRudd--Education
Mohammad Sharif--Insurance
Artavia Epperson--Mental Healthcare
Maria A. Hodge--Consumer Products
Christopher G. Nugent--Banking
Catherine L. Nelson-Powell--Nonprofit
Carol J. Wellwood--Advertising
Yolanda N. Orange-Berry--Mental Healthcare
Rick Ezell--Automotive
Jill A. Huffman--Healthcare
Glenn B. LeMasters--Legal
Jay R. McDaniel--Private Investigation
Victoria A. Gurnee--Marketing
Jerry L. Gadd--Art
William Wakeford Bell--Author
Brandon W. Arnold--Landscaping
Christopher L. Wyss--Transportation
Wayne R. Luckmann--Publishing
Elizabeth J. Howell--Pigments
Bonny A. MacLachlan--Real Estate
Manuel A. Olivo Jr.--Healthcare
David Paul Smith--Legal
Mary Ann Ramos Duncan--Health and Wellness
Daniel M. Ginsberg--Technology
Christopher A. Mann--Landscaping
Eric E. Kearney--Financial
Millie King Weaver--Real Estate
Rafael A. Gonzalez Ortiz--Construction
Mary L. Tony--Author
Gary Lee Thomas Sr.--Construction
LaVonne A. Nelson--Education
Shireen D. Nalley--Nonprofit
Lindsay G. Tyree--Media
Ronald A. Roesler--Automotive
John W. Hanes--Agricultural
Outlaw Chris James--Media
Christopher Ates--Automotive
Gerald Stanley Robinson--Safety Instruction
Wendy L. Cain--Education
LaChanae M. Keys--Author
Michael J. Adams--Automotive Sales
Wayne A. Pulliam--Healthcare
Aileen D. Nowatzki--Publishing
Andrea Hinton-Egler--Home Healthcare
Roger C. Isberg--Engineering
Bill Andrews--Education
Tanisha N. Johnson--Healthcare
Ramona Noone--Museum
Victoria M. Ortiz--Education
Paula S. Warner--Animal Health Service
Joe M. O'Neil--Entertainment
Stephanie Jo Mier--Insurance
Angela Pete--Staffing and Recruiting
Donald W. Droegemueller--Financial
Robin H. Overton--Animal Healthcare
Stephen Lockwood--Entertainment/The Arts
Wendy S. Kaihara--Retail
Stephanie A. Stefanski--Automotive
Glenn L. Crain--Entertainment
Horace C. Lorck--Aerospace
Patty M. Egan--Interior Design
LaRae L. Kelley--Healthcare
Cynthia Karen Billette--Travel
Jean A. Meier--Education
Felicia D. Doster--Food
Pat Larkin--Media
Scott E. Armstrong--Film/Media
Ty L. Oswald--Nonprofit
Pamela B. Karman--Healthcare
C. Andrew Nelson--Automotive Education
Kristin Elizabeth Johnson--Education
Cassiaopaia N. Bell--Healthcare
Charles T. Evans--Sports
Carrie L. Johns--Healthcare
Susan M. Bruno--Wellness
Cheryl L. Berry--Education
Dinah T. Screven--Government
Shirley M. Rochford--Real Estate
Michelle Renee Evely--Government
Bobby Mojica--Tree Service
Cheryll Bickham--Music Education
James G. Temple--Engineering
Nicole R. Pike--Healthcare
Katelyn J. Dougherty--Legal
Arthuro R. Cabello--Logistics
Evelyn A. Ferriouolo--Cleaning
Shraddha Lohani--Healthcare
Patricia Doon--Consulting/Coaching
John N. Handem Piette--Entertainment
Annette M. Price--Healthcare
Tanya Perez-Valledor--Life Coaching
Maxcelle Y. Forrester--Life Coaching
Stephen C. Rasmussen--Government
Maureen E. Rush--Nonprofit
Linda Mae Sosa--Real Estate
Vincent F. Miller--Entertainment/Gaming
Michelle D. Everett--Food
Heddy L. Burton--Tax Preparation
Bobby J. Hoge--Home Improvement
James C. Everett--Music
An Thi Nguyen--Real Estate
Kelly J. Kustermann--Mental Healthcare
Cassaundra Burks--Retail/Food
Nikki Phillips--Information Technology
Phebe D. Fuqua--Business Service
Mihaela I. Vladutiu--Healthcare
Sueanne Wright Cantamessa--Government/Healthcare
John M. Burke--Legal
Wayne A. Smith--Automotive
Karen R. Taylor-Ritzer--Author
Glenda F. Durst--Agriculture
Richard D. Sellers--Voice Overs
Gerald R. Carter--Architectural Service
Mandie M. Ross--IT
Angela D. Robinson--Automotive
Joseph P. Udom--Transportation
Rachel Alicia Anderson--Healthcare
Brian J. Bartholomew--Real Estate
Cory M. O'Connor--IT
Sean Kelly--Dentistry
Ryan M. Elkins--Management Consulting
Mary E. White--Healthcare
Portia M. Parker--Transportation
Gary Bobell--Recreation
Frank J. Rohner II--Education/Research
LaTisha L. McCants-Young--Healthcare
Waveney E. Paul-Jones--Graphic Design
Joel P. Lasher--Real Estate
Carmen M. Mora--Pharmaceutical
William Glenn--Retail/Medical Cannabis
Lola Espinoza--Healthcare
Theresa A. Lamb--Transportation
Clemmie A. Black--Education
Bryan Myron Kaminski--Government/Law Enforcement
Lizette Cruz--Beauty
Shanika L. Marshall--Legal
Thomas Lester Jr.--Government/Defense
Thomas A. O'Sullivan--Gaming
Caryn E. de la Rosa--Automotive
Lenora J. Young--Government Healthcare
Andrew F. Davis--Landscaping Design
Sharon E. Oster--Healthcare
Edwin S. Martin--Mining
Aaron Ramsey--Construction
Kent E. Hopkins--Accounting
John E. Borders--Fire Safety
Jerry F. McCarthy--Entertainment
Donald A. Bell--Museum
Kosta J. Leontaritis--Oil and Gas
Michael J. Handrahan--Government
Camille M. Charles--Graphic Design
Craig C. Long--Wellness
Gino J. Jaramillo--Government
Dawn Cordle--Window Treatments
Robert Lavecchia--Construction Development
Kenneth B. Brown--Mental Wellness
JoAnn N. Simms--Hospitality
Robert N. Lohr--Consulting
Jackie L. Grubbs--Automotive Repair
DeAgnes M. Lipina--Healthcare
Nicki J. Anzivina--Consulting
Royden L. Blunt--Sugar Factory Consulting
Rickey L. Spain Sr.--Transportation
John P. Minch--Real Estate
Thomas C. Huffman--Martial Arts
Olufemi Ifeoluwa Afolami--Real Estate Investments
Constancia S. Cortes--Entertainment
Patricia G. Hubbard--Healthcare
Helen M. Wylie--Seamstress
Christine A. Lettieri--Education
Bisain Serrano Jr.--Medical Devices
Stephanie T. Aud--Art
Dan J. Shalhoub--Blind/Window Treatment Cleaning
Richard L. Barth--Construction
Vicky D. Brown-Johnson--Ministry
Regina Gardner--Retail
Samuel R. Means--Cleaning
Maureen F. Conway--Interior Design
Alejandra Gonzalez--Healthcare/Dentistry
Carl W. Holz--Publishing
Mattie Whitfield--Government
William T. Smith--Author
Mark Parker--Education
Brian E. Thomas--Government
Donald C. Dukes--Government/Military
Patrina Denise Thomas--Insurance
Mickey J. Frantz--Food
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories