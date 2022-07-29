Dahleen D. Castleberry Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Orlando, FL, July 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dahleen D. Castleberry of Orlando, Florida, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beauty.
About Dahleen D. Castleberry
Dahleen D. Castleberry is a trichologist specializing in hair loss and scalp disorders, and owner of Permanent Beauty by Dahleen in Winter Park, Florida. Castelberry provides holistic and therapeutic treatments for hair regrowth, alopecia areata, follicular unit extraction (FUE), folliculitis, scalp micropigmentation (SMP), birthmark camouflage and follicular unit transplantation (FUT). She also offers hair analysis & consultation, microblading, pigment touch-up and scalp treatments, hair transplants, non-surgical hair replacement, and eyebrow and eyeliner tattoos.
Castleberry trained with the top international permanent makeup academy, Nouveau Contour. She obtained her training as a trichologist at the Global Trichology Network and received her education in advance Trichology with My Trichology Studio,LLC with medical training from the European Approach to pathogen in holistic methods.
First introduced to the idea of permanent makeup when she was having her own eyebrows permanently tattooed, Castleberry fell in love with the results. Her natural love for art, makeup, drawing, and paintings led her to take her artistic ability to a different level and enroll in classes. She obtained her license as a tattoo artist and is certified and licensed by the Florida Health Department. She is also certified in BloodBorne Pathogens, and continues her education in advanced cutting edge technology and techniques. Prior to opening her own business, Castleberry was a flight attendant and is a former military vet, serving in the Army National Guard for 10 years in the aviation arena.
Born on April 29, 1958 in New York City, Castleberry obtained her B.S. in Hospital Administration from the University of Tennessee in 1997.
In her spare time, Castleberry enjoys travel, sailing, movies, painting landscape portraits, scuba diving, and walking the beach. She is actively involved in the Make A Wish Foundation, as well as with her local cancer society helping people and patients with cancer who have experienced hair loss.
For more information, visit Trichology By Dahleen.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
