Parker Pawn and Jewelry Announces Free Authentication Services
Parker Pawn & Jewelry offers free luxury hand back authentication services if a customer is concerned if the bag they want to sell, buy, or get a loan against is genuine. They have experts who will go over the options they have when it comes to utilizing the pawn shops services.
Fayetteville, NC, July 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Customers may have designer handbags like Louis Vuitton bags that they are not certain if they are authentic. The customer might want to sell or upgrade the bag. The bag could have been a gift or found online but it didn't come with any certificate.
Parker Pawn and Jewelry launched a service to authenticate luxury handbags. This services goes along well with the other pawn shop services they offer. They will buy, sell, and use designer handbags for collateral on a short term loan. It is necessary for the pawn shop and the customer to be informed about the authenticity of all products. Handbags are now exception.
Pawn shops are regulated by state and local laws. Parker Pawn and Jewelry falls all state regulations which keep both the pawn shop and the customers safe.
By offering authentication services, Parker Pawn and Jewelry can make higher offers knowing that they are working with a customer with authentic goods.
For more information, visit: www.parkerpawn.com.
