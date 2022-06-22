Dark Titan Publishing Showcase Coming in September
A showcase presenting the Fall-Winter 2022 releases is coming this September featuring new titles from the Dark Titan Universe Saga, The Haunted City Saga, EverWar Universe, and more.
Alexandria, LA, June 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Another reveal is coming this year and it is a big one. Following the official reveal of Dark Titan’s The Sacred Swords will be a showcase dedicated to the upcoming Fall-Winter 2022 publishing slate. The first Dark Titan Publishing Showcase will present the top titles coming in October through December of this year.
Titles which will be presented will include, Magicks & Mysticism: Book 9 of the Dark Titan Universe Saga series, Consequences of the Suffering: The Haunted City III, The Gods and Men of Argoron, EverWar Universe: The Damned Ones and a few more.
The Showcase will be set up with book trailers, presenting the cover art of the titles with plans of releasing excerpts to the titles on this site. Other things involved with the showcase will include apparel and merchandise related to the titles and some other things which will be saved for the showcase itself.
The Dark Titan Publishing Showcase is coming in September. The date will be unveiled in August after the reveal of Dark Titan’s The Sacred Swords.
More details available at darktitanentertainment.com.
Contact
Dark Titan EntertainmentContact
Ty'Ron W. C. Robinson II
318-955-7815
darktitanentertainment.com
