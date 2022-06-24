Citizen TV Training Opportunities
London, United Kingdom, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The education charity WORLDwrite’s award winning Citizen TV project seeks volunteers interested in working on change-making programmes, short films and a feature documentary.
All volunteers are invited to participate in a part-time package including face-to-face camera training and shoots.
Volunteers discuss, plan, vote on and work in crews for a production of benefit to the public and are credited for it.
No previous skills are required, local expenses and refreshments are provided for shoots.
An interest in contemporary, historical, social, local & global issues is advisable.
Full session details and a short application form are available on our website.
www.worldwrite.org.uk/volunteering/
Contact
Kate Abley
