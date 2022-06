Citizen TV Training Opportunities

London, United Kingdom, June 24, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The education charity WORLDwrite’s award winning Citizen TV project seeks volunteers interested in working on change-making programmes, short films and a feature documentary.All volunteers are invited to participate in a part-time package including face-to-face camera training and shoots.Volunteers discuss, plan, vote on and work in crews for a production of benefit to the public and are credited for it.No previous skills are required, local expenses and refreshments are provided for shoots.An interest in contemporary, historical, social, local & global issues is advisable.Full session details and a short application form are available on our website.www.worldwrite.org.uk/volunteering/