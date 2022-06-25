WCA & ICE Present "Understanding and Managing US Trade Controls and Sanctions on China and Russia" Seminar
This is a joint program organized by the International Credit Executives (ICE) and the Madison International Trade Association (MITA).
Milwaukee, WI, June 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As tensions between the United States and China and Russia have increased in recent years, so have the trade controls and sanctions measures levied on those two countries by the U.S. government. From trade restrictions on Chinese and Russian enterprises to financial blocks on Russian banks and oligarchs to vastly expanded controls on exports of U.S. goods and technology to both countries, never before has the U.S. regulatory landscape for trade on China and Russia been this vast and this complex.
The specific catalysts for the most recent restrictive measures on China and Russia may be different, but the general challenge they present to Wisconsin and regional companies doing business with those countries is the same.
This special joint and in-person program offered by two of Wisconsin’s premier trade-related business associations seeks to shed light on how we got here, exactly where we are, and what to do now that we’re here when it comes to U.S. trade controls on China and Russia with a distinguished group of experts from academia, legal practice, and industry.
Program Speakers:
John K.M. Ohnesorge, George Young Bascom Professor Of Business Law at University of Wisconsin Law School and Director for East Asian Legal Studies
Ngosong Fonkem, Esq. of Page Fura PC Claudia Wolske, Global Export Manager, Rockwell Automation.
This Seminar will be held on July 12, 2022 starting at 9:00 AM Central Time. To register online, https://www.wcacredit.org/upcoming-ice-meetings/ For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-289-1225.
