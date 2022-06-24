Appraisal Modernization Leader Accurate Group Chooses PropMix for Its Valuation Analytics
PropMix's Profet.ai platform delivers valuation insights from its curated data lake of MLS and public record data.
New York, NY, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Accurate Group, a leading provider of technology-driven real estate appraisal, title data, analytics and e-closing solutions announced today that they have integrated with PropMix’s Profet.ai platform. Accurate Group’s ValueNet desktop appraisal technology suite now incorporates valuation insights from Profet.ai to further its market leadership and innovation.
“We selected PropMix and their Profet platform for the exhaustive geographical coverage, data consistency and ready to use insights,” said Tony Pistilli, Chief Appraiser and Director of Valuation Operations at Accurate Group. “We are always looking for unique ways to continue modernizing our appraisal workflows and practices and PropMix’s Profet.ai will be a vital component in that journey.”
Profet.ai is a property valuation platform composed of APIs and applications and is driven by nationwide listing and public record data and insights. Profet provides comprehensive valuation capabilities including flood data and maps, plat maps, and building sketches. Its OneScore appraisal complexity reports are used extensively by AMCs to assess valuation complexity, risk, and effort before accepting an assignment.
“Accurate Group is one of the leaders in the valuation space and we are excited and thankful for the opportunity to enable their valuation business,” said Umesh Harigopal, CEO of PropMix. “The Profet,ai platform has been growing both in terms of market footprint and functionality directly driven by appraisers.”
ValueNet and Profet.ai together simplify the valuation process by enabling a single point access to sales and listing comparables and inventory analytics from all 3100+ counties in the US. The result is improved appraiser productivity and reduced turnaround times on valuation assignments.
About Accurate Group
Accurate Group is a real estate technology and services leader delivering technology-driven property appraisal, title data, analytics and digital closing solutions to banks, credit unions, servicers, non-banks and capital market firms. By combining modern process automation, accurate data and innovative SaaS and mobile technologies, Accurate Group provides its clients with the best combination of speed, quality, regulatory compliance and price. With Accurate Group, the real estate finance community and consumers benefit from market-leading solutions that enable modern digital frameworks, improve accuracy, lower costs and improve compliance across all types of real estate loans, mortgage-related assets and real estate portfolios. Visit www.accurategroup.com.
About PropMix.io
PropMix.io LLC, is a real estate data, insights, and solutions company with deep experience in commercializing Artificial Intelligence. PropMix’s platform and solutions are widely used by mortgage lenders, appraisers, realtors, and investors. Built on industry open standards and with intuitive user experience, PropMix’s solutions for the appraiser and lender market empower users to seamlessly engage with data and insights to understand collateral risk, assess appraisal complexity, and make valuation decisions. PropMix was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York. www.propmix.io
Accurate Group Media Contact:
Correne Jackman
Accurate Group, LLC
216.672.3620
cjackman@accurategroup.com
PropMix Media Contact
Sakeer Hassan
PropMix.io LLC
sakeer@propmix.io
