StarWind to Donate 1% of All Proceeds to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Ukrainian Victims of Russian Invasion
StarWind pledges to donate 1% of all Net Proceeds to the charity fund "Help People of Ukraine." This fund provides humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens who have suffered the most from the ongoing Russian invasion.
Beverly, MA, June 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions for Enterprise ROBO, SMB & Edge, was established in Ukraine and many of its employees are still located there today. Despite these trying times, they've been working tirelessly to support their families, the company, and their local businesses. Russia’s ongoing and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has left millions of Ukrainian citizens in dire need of help. This ranges from food and clothing to medical bills and beyond.
To that end, StarWind has decided to donate 1% of all its proceeds to HPOUA, a fund created to accumulate and administer money to provide targeted humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian civilian population that requires it the most. In the words of Anton Kolomyeytsev, StarWind’s CEO, to WSJ: “We understood that we are pretty much on our own to save the business and to save our people and save human lives.” The company continues to provide uninterrupted services to continue to enable its employees and Ukrainians in dire need.
Ukraine is continuing the fight for its freedom and rightful sovereignty against Russia’s armed aggression, and StarWind, as a business taking its roots
in Ukraine, will continue allocating all the support that it can.
Join Fundraiser
About HPOUA
Help People of Ukraine (HPOUA) is an IT-centered non-profit fundraiser formed to accept, accumulate, and distribute voluntary donations from IT enthusiasts and IT companies around the world to provide humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian war victims of Russia’s unprovoked aggression and atrocities.
About StarWind
StarWind is a virtualization leader focused on delivering Software-Defined Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure solutions designed to build high-performing, flexible, and resilient IT infrastructures for Enterprise ROBO, SMB & Edge. Founded in 2009, StarWind has spread remarkably over the globe and helped build HCI for hundreds of thousands of customers around the world.
To that end, StarWind has decided to donate 1% of all its proceeds to HPOUA, a fund created to accumulate and administer money to provide targeted humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian civilian population that requires it the most. In the words of Anton Kolomyeytsev, StarWind’s CEO, to WSJ: “We understood that we are pretty much on our own to save the business and to save our people and save human lives.” The company continues to provide uninterrupted services to continue to enable its employees and Ukrainians in dire need.
Ukraine is continuing the fight for its freedom and rightful sovereignty against Russia’s armed aggression, and StarWind, as a business taking its roots
in Ukraine, will continue allocating all the support that it can.
Join Fundraiser
About HPOUA
Help People of Ukraine (HPOUA) is an IT-centered non-profit fundraiser formed to accept, accumulate, and distribute voluntary donations from IT enthusiasts and IT companies around the world to provide humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian war victims of Russia’s unprovoked aggression and atrocities.
About StarWind
StarWind is a virtualization leader focused on delivering Software-Defined Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure solutions designed to build high-performing, flexible, and resilient IT infrastructures for Enterprise ROBO, SMB & Edge. Founded in 2009, StarWind has spread remarkably over the globe and helped build HCI for hundreds of thousands of customers around the world.
Contact
StarWindContact
Brooke Johnson
+1-617-449-7717
https://www.starwindsoftware.com
Brooke Johnson
+1-617-449-7717
https://www.starwindsoftware.com
Categories