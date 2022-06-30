BDA Advises Zhixin Semiconductor on Series A Capital Raise
New York, NY, June 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Zhixin Semiconductor (“Zhixin”), has raised Series A growth capital from a combination of USD and RMB investors, including Tianjin Bohai Fund, Forebright Capital, MTM Capital, and iFLYTEK.
Zhixin is China’s leading fabless designer of automotive-grade microcontroller units (“MCUs”) and highly-integrated analog and mixed-signal ICs. In a field traditionally dominated by international players, Zhixin has quickly gained the trust of over 100 customers and more than 10 automotive OEMs, which use its devices in more than 50 applications spanning body control, power safety, connected vehicle gateways, automated driving, and driver information systems.
Zhixin is an industry pioneer and a trailblazer which adopted advanced process technology for automotive-grade MCUs in China. Zhixin has also established a complete supply ecosystem of the world’s leading wafer and packaging/testing companies, and software service providers. It has brought together China’s most preeminent, experienced MCU team, composed of industry veterans from leading global semiconductor companies.
Shenghai Yi, Founder, Zhixin said: “Zhixin is committed to providing stable and highly reliable automotive-grade chip solutions. With this additional capital support, we will strengthen our R&D capabilities, accelerate product development, and take strides towards becoming a leading automotive-grade MCU supplier with a full range of products.”
Jeffrey Wang, Partner & Co-Head of Shanghai, BDA Partners, said: “We're delighted to have helped a rising industry leader like Zhixin secure growth capital. Zhixin has one of the most capable teams in China, with core expertise across the full range of semicon development and manufacture. We're excited to see Zhixin continue its emergence as the domestic champion in this space. We're confident it will ultimately grow into a company competing across international markets.”
BDA deal team:
Jeffrey Wang, Partner, Co-Head of Shanghai
Dorothy Cai, Director, Shanghai
Fengnv Ge, Vice President, Shanghai
Jack Lin, Analyst, Shanghai
About Zhixin
Founded in 2019, Zhixin is China’s leading fabless designer of automotive-grade microcontroller units (“MCUs”) established by industry veterans from leading global semiconductor companies. In a field traditionally dominated by international players, Zhixin has quickly won the trust of 100+ customers and 10+ automotive OEMs, which use its devices in 50+ applications spanning body control, power safety, connected vehicle gateways, automated driving, and driver information systems. www.zhixin-semi.com
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets. bdapartners.com
