AXIA Consulting, Inc. Announces Fanya O’Donoghue as Organizational Change Management (OCM) Practice Director
Fanya’s project leadership and distinct change management expertise has paved the way for her promotion to OCM Practice Director.
Columbus, OH, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AXIA Consulting, a provider of global business and technology solutions, announced the recent promotion of Fanya O’Donoghue as Organization Change Management (OCM) Practice Lead, effective immediately.
In her most recent role as an OCM Director, Fanya developed new offerings and delivered superior service for their OCM clients. Fanya’s distinct specialties included change management strategy, change leadership and sustainment, and coaching.
In her new role, Fanya will continue to grow their OCM practice. She will bring unique insight to their offerings so clients can change their workforce to harness the power of the cloud while transforming and adapting to this ever-changing world. Fanya is a key leader who will help empower AXIA’s continued growth while providing superior consulting solutions and innovative processes in a rewarding work environment.
Visit their website to learn more: axiaconsulting.net
AXIA’s practice areas include:
· Organization Change Management
· Business Consulting
· Oracle ERP Services
· Microsoft ERP Services
· Technology Services
“Fanya has brought an unbelievable level of enthusiasm and commitment to our OCM practice,” said Greg Pitstick, President of AXIA Consulting. “She has led some of our most complex OCM engagements and she has a proven vision for enabling the human side of digital transformation through evaluation, education and empowerment of the workforce.”
“We are looking forward to Fanya’s leadership and her ability to continue AXIA’s rich tradition of delivering client success with passion and integrity by growing one great consultant at a time.”
About AXIA Consulting, Inc.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, AXIA Consulting is a premier business and technology company that provides solutions to middle-market and Fortune 500 companies as well as government agencies. Focused on real, business-oriented results, AXIA is an employee-owned company dedicated to achieving client’s strategic, operational, and technology objectives on-time and on-budget.
With well-founded practices in Organizational Change Management (OCM) Technology Consulting Services, Business Consulting, Oracle, and Microsoft, AXIA’s experts help organizations tackle tough challenges, from large-scale ERP implementations and post-merger integrations to organizational change and more.
In her most recent role as an OCM Director, Fanya developed new offerings and delivered superior service for their OCM clients. Fanya’s distinct specialties included change management strategy, change leadership and sustainment, and coaching.
In her new role, Fanya will continue to grow their OCM practice. She will bring unique insight to their offerings so clients can change their workforce to harness the power of the cloud while transforming and adapting to this ever-changing world. Fanya is a key leader who will help empower AXIA’s continued growth while providing superior consulting solutions and innovative processes in a rewarding work environment.
Visit their website to learn more: axiaconsulting.net
AXIA’s practice areas include:
· Organization Change Management
· Business Consulting
· Oracle ERP Services
· Microsoft ERP Services
· Technology Services
“Fanya has brought an unbelievable level of enthusiasm and commitment to our OCM practice,” said Greg Pitstick, President of AXIA Consulting. “She has led some of our most complex OCM engagements and she has a proven vision for enabling the human side of digital transformation through evaluation, education and empowerment of the workforce.”
“We are looking forward to Fanya’s leadership and her ability to continue AXIA’s rich tradition of delivering client success with passion and integrity by growing one great consultant at a time.”
About AXIA Consulting, Inc.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, AXIA Consulting is a premier business and technology company that provides solutions to middle-market and Fortune 500 companies as well as government agencies. Focused on real, business-oriented results, AXIA is an employee-owned company dedicated to achieving client’s strategic, operational, and technology objectives on-time and on-budget.
With well-founded practices in Organizational Change Management (OCM) Technology Consulting Services, Business Consulting, Oracle, and Microsoft, AXIA’s experts help organizations tackle tough challenges, from large-scale ERP implementations and post-merger integrations to organizational change and more.
Contact
AXIA ConsultingContact
Karen St. Germain
513-519-8509
axiaconsulting.net
Karen St. Germain
513-519-8509
axiaconsulting.net
Categories