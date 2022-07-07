MEMXPRO Ruler SSD E1.S PT33 Set for High-Density Storage Server Applications
Accelerate your enterprise-class high performance storage solutions and rack-mounted server requirements.
Taipei, Taiwan, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Remote services, real-time and on-demand streaming, and edge AI computing continue to drive demands for high-speed processing and storage in data centers. Aimed at next-generation servers, MEMXPRO, a leading DRAM module and SSD solution provider for industrial, enterprise, and in-vehicle markets, offers the Ruler SSD E1.S PT33 series based on NVMe1.3 PCIe Gen3 x4 interface for servers and networking applications. MEMXPRO aligned with a leading global server company to deploy the MEMXPRO U.2 PCIe series in their servers and now they have integrated the Ruler 1U short E1.S SSD series, which meets their testing requirements for high-stability, high-performance computing rack server systems.
In April, a report from Reportlinker, the market research company, indicated that the global data center server market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027. Adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and cloud computing is leading to an increase in rack power density, and this is increasing the demand for advanced servers in data centers by upscaling existing infrastructures. Rack servers will continue to dominate the market, closely followed by blade servers, so increasing edge data center investments will boost the market share of micro servers overall.
MEMXPRO’s Ruler SSD E1.S PT33 series are E1.S short-type SSDs that meet the Enterprise Data Center Solid State Disk Form Factor (EDSFF) standard and are suitable for hot data applications with high access frequencies. Optimized for 1U servers, E1.S features small footprints, flexibility, and scalability that boost NVMe performance through higher density and thermal efficiency. MEMXPRO Ruler E1.S SSD fits vertically in a 1U chassis. Supporting more SSDs per rack achieves high-density storage capacity and I/O performance, while the EDSFF universal connector standard enables better system scalability. The low-power output and heat spreader solution of Ruler SSD E1.S PT33, together with optimized cooling and airflow management in the new generation of rack servers, attains the best balance between heat dissipation and performance. It also improves energy efficiency and signal integrity.
Equipped with enterprise SSD controller and extra long-life 10,000-endurance original TLC NAND, Ruler SSD E1.S PT33 series offers storage capacities from 128GB to 1TB with commercial, extended, and industrial-grade wide temperature selections. AES-256 encryption, crypto erase, and TCG OPAL 2.0 are optional to address information security concerns. The mSMART storage monitoring tool developed by MEMXPRO helps users detect disk status, health, and estimated lifespan — thereby allowing for preventive maintenance measures. To learn more out more about MEMXPRO’s Ruler SSD E1.S PT33 series contact MEMXPRO sales or visit the website.
About MEMXPRO
MEMXPRO provides reliable industrial memory and flash storage solutions with integrated design services to cater for the customized needs of industrial OEM customers. Products are used in a variety of applications including automation and manufacturing, environmental control, military and aerospace, network and communications, automotive and transportation, medical, gaming, retail, and more. At present, MemxPro’s main product lines focus on DRAM and flash memory storage devices through PCIe and SATA high-speed storage interfaces, and support various capacities in different form factors. MEMXPRO strives to deliver high-quality products and unsurpassed service, becoming one of the leading brands for industrial memory solutions around the world. For more information, please visit memxpro.com or email us at info@memxpro.com.
In April, a report from Reportlinker, the market research company, indicated that the global data center server market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027. Adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and cloud computing is leading to an increase in rack power density, and this is increasing the demand for advanced servers in data centers by upscaling existing infrastructures. Rack servers will continue to dominate the market, closely followed by blade servers, so increasing edge data center investments will boost the market share of micro servers overall.
MEMXPRO’s Ruler SSD E1.S PT33 series are E1.S short-type SSDs that meet the Enterprise Data Center Solid State Disk Form Factor (EDSFF) standard and are suitable for hot data applications with high access frequencies. Optimized for 1U servers, E1.S features small footprints, flexibility, and scalability that boost NVMe performance through higher density and thermal efficiency. MEMXPRO Ruler E1.S SSD fits vertically in a 1U chassis. Supporting more SSDs per rack achieves high-density storage capacity and I/O performance, while the EDSFF universal connector standard enables better system scalability. The low-power output and heat spreader solution of Ruler SSD E1.S PT33, together with optimized cooling and airflow management in the new generation of rack servers, attains the best balance between heat dissipation and performance. It also improves energy efficiency and signal integrity.
Equipped with enterprise SSD controller and extra long-life 10,000-endurance original TLC NAND, Ruler SSD E1.S PT33 series offers storage capacities from 128GB to 1TB with commercial, extended, and industrial-grade wide temperature selections. AES-256 encryption, crypto erase, and TCG OPAL 2.0 are optional to address information security concerns. The mSMART storage monitoring tool developed by MEMXPRO helps users detect disk status, health, and estimated lifespan — thereby allowing for preventive maintenance measures. To learn more out more about MEMXPRO’s Ruler SSD E1.S PT33 series contact MEMXPRO sales or visit the website.
About MEMXPRO
MEMXPRO provides reliable industrial memory and flash storage solutions with integrated design services to cater for the customized needs of industrial OEM customers. Products are used in a variety of applications including automation and manufacturing, environmental control, military and aerospace, network and communications, automotive and transportation, medical, gaming, retail, and more. At present, MemxPro’s main product lines focus on DRAM and flash memory storage devices through PCIe and SATA high-speed storage interfaces, and support various capacities in different form factors. MEMXPRO strives to deliver high-quality products and unsurpassed service, becoming one of the leading brands for industrial memory solutions around the world. For more information, please visit memxpro.com or email us at info@memxpro.com.
Contact
MemxPro Inc.Contact
Tiffany Chou
886-2-89788997
www.memxpro.com
Tiffany Chou
886-2-89788997
www.memxpro.com
Categories